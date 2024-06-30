A Dodgers-White Sox trade to up the ante for looming ace Garrett Crochet
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the class of the NL West, but could still use some upgrades. The Dodgers' pitching struggles can be attributed to a long list of injured starting pitchers, including Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Emmet Sheehan, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yet, even with those injuries, Los Angeles is 20 games above .500 as of this writing.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers attempted to acquire pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers have already made an offer to the White Sox for Crochet, but it was quickly rejected. The White Sox have informed teams they are seeking young prospects with enormous upside," Nightengale wrote.
A loaded Dodgers-White Sox trade package for Garrett Crochet
In order to land Crochet, the Dodgers must up their current offer.
One potential trade package could include catcher Daulton Rushing, right-handed pitcher Landon Knack, infielder Trey Sweeney, and infielder Yeiner Fernandez. They are ranked No. 1, No. 12, No. 21, and No. 27 in the Dodgers' farm system by MLB Pipeline.
Garrett Crochet, 25, was a former first-round pick in 2020. He made an immediate jump to the major leagues without playing in the minor leagues, starting as a relief pitcher and excelling in that role. After missing the entire 2022 season and most of the 2023 season, Crochet returned in 2024 as a starting pitcher and has thrived.
In 2024, Garrett Crochet has made 17 starts. In those 17 games, he has recorded 94.1 innings, pitching to an ERA of 3.05, with a record of 6-6, while striking out 130 to 20 walks for a FIP of 2.54, and a WHIP of 0.943. He also has an incredible strikeout per nine innings of 12.4.
Identifying the prospects in a Dodgers-White Sox trade for Garrett Crochet
Dalton Rushing, 23, is nearly untouchable as a prospect but would be a necessary sacrifice for the Dodgers. He has shown immense potential with his bat. Rushing doesn't strike out too often, and walks quite frequently to pair with hitting for a solid average. He has the ability to become one of the best catchers in the league, but the Dodgers recently extended Will Smith, and don't have the most room for him.
In 2024, Rushing has played in 57 games, slashing .262/.378/.471 for an OPS of .849. In those 57 games, he has hit 10 home runs, 11 doubles, while knocking in 42 RBIs and scoring 34 times. Behind the plate, he has thrown out 27 percent of base runners with 36 successfully stealing, and 13 getting thrown out.
Landon Knack, 26, has split his 2024 season between Triple-A and the Major Leagues. He has the potential to be an ace and could replace Crochet for the White Sox. Knack limits walks, hits, and home runs but struggles with consistency at times.
In 2024, Knack has pitched in 10 minor league games. In those 10 games, he has recorded 48.1 innings, pitching to an ERA of 3.54, with a record of 3-2, while striking out 52 to 20 walks with a WHIP of 1.200. Upon getting called-up, he has started six games with the Dodgers, combining for 30.1 Innings, while striking out 25, and allowing just eight walks for an ERA of 2.08, and a FIP of 4.20, to combine with his OPS+ of 192.
Trey Sweeney, 24, has played exclusively at Triple-A for the Dodgers in 2024. While he shows potential, he has been inconsistent. Sweeney could reach the Majors with the White Sox and serve as a valuable role player with untapped potential.
In 2024, Sweeney has played in 74 games, slashing .235/.319/.404 for an OPS of .723. In those 74 games, he has hit 10 home runs, 17 doubles, while knocking in 49 RBIs and scoring 50 times.
Yeiner Fernandez, 21, has the potential to become a star player. He has played multiple positions, including third base, second base, shortstop, and catcher, for the Dodgers' minor league affiliates. Fernandez is a versatile player with solid speed, good defense, and a strong ability to get on base.
In 2024, Fernandez has played in 58 games, slashing .242/.354/.309 for an OPS of .663. In those 58 games, he has hit 13 doubles, while knocking in 23 RBIs and scoring 33 times.
By offering this new trade package, the Dodgers could secure Crochet, bolstering their rotation and increasing their chances of turning their season around, and completely dominating in the postseason. For the White Sox, acquiring high-upside prospects like Rushing, Knack, Sweeney, and Fernandez would provide a significant boost to their farm system and future roster as they continue to rebuild.