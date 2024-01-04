Gary Payton injury news is another blow for already shorthanded Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are down another key contributor.
The Golden State Warriors were dealt another blow early this week, when Gary Payton II suffered a left hamstring strain that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for "several weeks," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
It's the latest in a string of unfortunate developments for Golden State. Draymond Green has been out since Dec. 12, when he was suspended indefinitely for clubbing Jusuf Nurkic in the head. There's optimism Green can return in the near future, but Golden State's inability to get healthy has been one of several factors to blame for their sub-.500 record.
This is an especially tough break for Payton, who recently returned from another extended absence caused by a calf injury. He has only appeared in 16 games for Golden State this season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on .456/.281/.667 splits in 16.3 minutes.
Warriors to miss Gary Payton II for extended period due to hamstring injury
It has been impossible for Payton to build up any sort of rhythm in 2023-24. That is unfortunate. The Warriors need all the help they can get at this point. Green's eventual return will help stabilize the rotation a bit, but Steve Kerr has struggled to mix and match the right pieces for a Golden State team stuck between two timelines.
Klay Thompson is a shell of himself right now. Following Golden State's recent win over Orlando, the future Hall of Fame two-guard engaged in a refreshingly honest conversation about his decline in production. He vowed to improve his negative energy and embrace the next chapter of his career.
That said, Thompson's dwindling impact, combined with Green's absence, has left the Warriors scrambling for solutions. Andrew Wiggins' own decline has only made the equation more difficult for Steve Kerr to solve. Jonathan Kuminga has been starting in Draymond's place, while Chris Paul and Brandin Podziemski appear to be battling for Wiggins' lost spot in the first five.
Green's return will presumably move Kuminga back to the bench, which will only elevate the uncertainty swirling around the franchise's future. Kuminga has made a noticeable leap, but the Warriors can't offer him an open runway to the regular starting gig he deserves. Not without rocking the boat and potentially upsetting the veterans.
There is a silver lining to Golden State's season. The youth has been excellent. Kuminga, Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis all look the part of full-time rotation pieces. The latter has even been starting over Kevon Looney of late. There is depth on the roster to cover for Payton's absence in theory, but the Warriors still haven't managed to find the right combination of minutes and roles despite the obvious talent on the roster. Stephen Curry has been a bonafide MVP candidate, but that alone won't save the Warriors' season. It will take better production from the collective.