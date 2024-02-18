Genesis Invitational payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
The Genesis Invitational has taken a ton of twists and turns throughout the week. It marked the return of Tiger Woods to the PGA Tour, but the GOAT of golf was forced to withdraw midway through his second round as he dealt with the flu. Then, after that second round, Jordan Spieth -- who was relatively in contention -- was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.
But the one thing that had been consistent throughout was Patrick Cantlay. Leading after Round 1, he continued to stay in that position after each of the first three rounds, going into Sunday's final round at Riviera Country Club trying to go wire-to-wire. However, his friend Xander Schauffele along with a reinvigorated and healthy Will Zalatoris, among others, were breathing down his neck trying to make Sunday quite dramatic at The Genesis Invitaitonal.
With the prize money on the line this week, that only heightened the tension. But just how much is the purse and the payout for each finishing position at The Genesis Invitational? We've got it all broken down for you here.
Genesis Invitational purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of The Genesis Invitational 2024 will receiver a massive $4 million in prize money from the standard $20 million purse for signature events this season. This is an increase from the normal payout of $3.6 million at such tournaments given that this field is limited to only 70 players and there was a cut of the Top 50 and ties plus anyone within 10 strokes of the lead.
This $4 million winner's share at The Genesis is only outdone by THE PLAYERS Championship on the official PGA Tour events in the 2024 season, which carries a whopping $25 million purse as the gold standard for the Tour's tournaments annually.
Genesis Invitational payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Finishing Position
Genesis Invitaitonal Prize Money
Winner
$4 million
2nd
$2.2 million
3rd
$1.4 million
4th
$1 million
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000
23rd
$216,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
51st
$51,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$49,000
54th
$48,000
55th
$47,000
56th
$46,000
57th
$45,000
58th
$44,000
59th
$43,000
60th
$42,000
61st
$41,000
62nd
$40,000
63rd
$39,000
64th
$38,000
65th
$37,000
66th
$36,000
67th
$35,000
68th
$34,000
69th
$33,000
70th
$32,000
Even with a cut at The Genesis this week, all 70 players who made it into the field for the signature event will get paid out this week, including the 19 players who failed to make the cut -- or in the case of Tiger Woods, those who withdrew. It is unlikely Jordan Spieth, who was DQ'd for signing an incorrect scorecard after Round 2, will get his prize money.
Regardless, with the Top 4 finishers all receiving six figures for their efforts at Riviera this week, it's a great day to be part of the field at this tournament and their bank accounts won't be hurting after this one.