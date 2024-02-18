Fansided

Genesis Invitational payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

By Cody Williams

The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three / Harry How/GettyImages
The Genesis Invitational has taken a ton of twists and turns throughout the week. It marked the return of Tiger Woods to the PGA Tour, but the GOAT of golf was forced to withdraw midway through his second round as he dealt with the flu. Then, after that second round, Jordan Spieth -- who was relatively in contention -- was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.

But the one thing that had been consistent throughout was Patrick Cantlay. Leading after Round 1, he continued to stay in that position after each of the first three rounds, going into Sunday's final round at Riviera Country Club trying to go wire-to-wire. However, his friend Xander Schauffele along with a reinvigorated and healthy Will Zalatoris, among others, were breathing down his neck trying to make Sunday quite dramatic at The Genesis Invitaitonal.

With the prize money on the line this week, that only heightened the tension. But just how much is the purse and the payout for each finishing position at The Genesis Invitational? We've got it all broken down for you here.

Genesis Invitational purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of The Genesis Invitational 2024 will receiver a massive $4 million in prize money from the standard $20 million purse for signature events this season. This is an increase from the normal payout of $3.6 million at such tournaments given that this field is limited to only 70 players and there was a cut of the Top 50 and ties plus anyone within 10 strokes of the lead.

This $4 million winner's share at The Genesis is only outdone by THE PLAYERS Championship on the official PGA Tour events in the 2024 season, which carries a whopping $25 million purse as the gold standard for the Tour's tournaments annually.

Genesis Invitational payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Finishing Position

Genesis Invitaitonal Prize Money

Winner

$4 million

2nd

$2.2 million

3rd

$1.4 million

4th

$1 million

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

51st

$51,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$49,000

54th

$48,000

55th

$47,000

56th

$46,000

57th

$45,000

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,000

60th

$42,000

61st

$41,000

62nd

$40,000

63rd

$39,000

64th

$38,000

65th

$37,000

66th

$36,000

67th

$35,000

68th

$34,000

69th

$33,000

70th

$32,000

Even with a cut at The Genesis this week, all 70 players who made it into the field for the signature event will get paid out this week, including the 19 players who failed to make the cut -- or in the case of Tiger Woods, those who withdrew. It is unlikely Jordan Spieth, who was DQ'd for signing an incorrect scorecard after Round 2, will get his prize money.

Regardless, with the Top 4 finishers all receiving six figures for their efforts at Riviera this week, it's a great day to be part of the field at this tournament and their bank accounts won't be hurting after this one.

