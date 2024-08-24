Georgia Tech proves they could be force to be reckoned with after upset win over Florida State
Georgia Tech has set the college football world on fire by beating No. 10 ranked Florida State to start the season off in Week 0. Despite most of the attention being on Florida State's inability to put in a respectable performance after being snubbed out of the playoff last season, it should be noted that Georgia Tech showed themselves as a force to be reckoned with and a possible playoff contender if things go their way.
Haynes King certainly proved to the world that the quarterback can run an efficient offense centered around the read option-like attack, as the junior ran for 54 yards on 15 carries, while throwing for 146 yards on the day. The option-centered plays will probably lead opposing defenses to make difficult decisions as Running Back Jamal Haynes ran for 75 yards on 11 carries scoring two touchdowns in the process.
The Yellow Jackets defense performance in this game showed that the program can get to the quarterback and is respectable enough to keep it together if Tech can keep the ball in the hands of their playmakers for large periods of time. While Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have much to prove, the program did showcase their potential greatness in the season opener against Florida State.
While the Yellow Jackets might not be able to go undefeated in the regular season, the squad certainly has a case to be made for the playoff if execute the read option like they did in Ireland. To reach their ultimate potential, Brent Key's squad will likely need to beat a tough October-November schedule that includes Duke, Miami, NC State, top-ranked Notre Dame, and Georgia.
Despite their tough schedule, the program was predicated as a "sleeper" pick in the ACC by reitred coaching legend Nick Saban before their matchup on ESPN "College GameDay."
Despite the optimism of their big win, the program probably needs to show a little more before the school can think of itself as a true contender for the ACC or the College Football Playoff. Even though no one will think of the Yellow Jackets in this way, the program certainly proved that they have the pieces in place for serious playoff discussion with the win it secured over a top 10 ranked team.