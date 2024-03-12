Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Kings
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a few games with right knee tendinitis but made his return against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Here is the Bucks star's status for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings.
By Curt Bishop
The Milwaukee Bucks got a major boost on Friday night in Los Angeles thanks to the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee lost to the Lakers but were fortunate to have their best player back in the lineup. He had been dealing with right knee tendinitis and missed a few games as a result.
The Bucks will continue their West-coast road trip on Tuesday night. They'll match up against the Sacramento Kings, who are seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 36-27.
The NBA's injury report has the latest on Giannis' status for tonight's game, and fortunately for the Bucks, he is likely to be in the lineup and is listed as probable.
Giannis listed as probable vs. Kings
This is good news for the Bucks, and it appears as though Giannis is progressing quite well and close to full strength again.
With the Bucks in second place in the Eastern Conference, they're going to need Antetokounmpo healthy if they want to lock down a playoff spot. They may not catch the Boston Celtics but should be a tough opponent in the playoffs if they're able to clinch a spot.
The Bucks are 42-23 and sit 8.5 games back of Boston, but just one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are nipping at their heels in third place in the Eastern Conference.
Having Antetokounmpo against the Kings should help them too as they try to bounce back from their loss at Crypto.com Arena to the Lakers.
The Bucks may also be getting some reinforcements soon. Khris Middleton has been out with right ankle sprain, and while he is listed as questionable for tonight, he appears to be making solid progress as he nears his return to action.
Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double in his return against the Lakers, scoring 34 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing 12 assists as the Bucks fell just short. It was his eighth triple-double of the season, which is a career-high for Giannis.
The Bucks will certainly hope for a similar performance from the veteran big man as they head into tonight's game in Sacramento for a key matchup.
Sacramento is without Sasha Vezenkov, while forward Keegan Murray is listed as questionable for tonight's game.