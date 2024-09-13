Giants avoid catastrophe with latest Malik Nabers update
It's safe to say that virtually nothing went right in Week 1 for the New York Giants. They were blown out by Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings, falling 28-6 in front of a frustrated MetLife Stadium crowd.
Daniel Jones continued to prove that he is not the guy, completing just 22 of his 42 passing attempts for 186 yards, failing to throw a touchdown pass but tossing a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for a Minnesota touchdown.
Despite some offseason improvements (or so we thought), the Giants offense looked just as unwatchable as it has in most of Jones' Giants tenure. The one saving grace, though, was Malik Nabers who managed to make an impact despite the blowout loss.
Nabers being the only watchable skill position player made the news of an injury that seemingly came out of nowhere tough to hear. The fact that he had suffered a knee injury late in the Week made his status for Week 2 in question, at best.
Fortunately, the Giants caught a rare break with the wide receiver expected to be ready for Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Head coach Brian Daboll said he's "good" and that there's "no concern."
Giants catch rare break with positive Malik Nabers update
Whether the Giants avoid falling to 0-2 remains to be seen, but having Nabers on the field at the very least gives fans a real reason to watch. Had he not played in Week 1, the result would've been a whole lot worse than it already was.
Nabers was the one skill position player who performed admirably in Week 1, reeling in five receptions for a team-leading 66 yards in his NFL debut. After being taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was good to see Nabers play as well as he did.
He had a solid statistical first week in the NFL, and facing a Commanders defense that allowed Baker Mayfield to throw four passing touchdowns in Week 1, he might have himself a field day at NorthWest Stadium.
How much Nabers can play and if he'll be limited at all remains to be seen, but for Giants fans, it's huge to not only see that he avoided an injury that will keep him sidelined for a while but he's expected to play in Week 2. Any glimpse of him getting targets makes this game a worthwhile watch for Giants fans who continue to search for some positivity.