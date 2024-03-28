Giants schedule private workout with coveted QB prospect
The New York Giants will spend the holiday weekend getting a close look at one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants have a choice to make in the NFL Draft. They currently hold the sixth-overall pick, which puts them out of position to take a top quarterback without trading up. But, the buzz recently has been the Giants are "absolutely done" with Daniel Jones, whose injury concerns came to light last year after signing a four-year, $160 million contract. But with the sixth-overall pick, the Giants would, hypothetically, have their choice of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft, a position of need for the team.
This offseason, general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, and the entire front office and coaching staff are doing their homework on all of the quarterback prospects. This holiday weekend, the Giants are set to have an exclusive look at one of the signal callers.
According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are set to hold a private workout for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Ann Arbor on Easter Sunday.
Giants holding private workout with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
The Giants have been linked to McCarthy ever since the NFL Scouting Combine this month. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that McCarthy is a player the Giants would like to draft.
At the time, it was feasible that McCarthy could be on the board by the time the Giants are on the clock. But now, McCarthy has impressed teams so much, whether in team meetings or at his Pro Day, that McCarthy will likely be off the board when the Giants are on the clock. There is now a realistic chance that USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye, and McCarthy are all taken in the first four-to-five picks.
While this latest move could be viewed as a hint that the Giants are setting their sole focus on McCarthy, that's not entirely the case. ESPN's Jordan Raanan notes that Schoen and Daboll weren't at McCarthy's Pro Day, so this would allow them to get a look at the quarterback during workouts. Raanan also lets it be known that the Giants are expected to hold private workouts for "some" of the top quarterbacks in the draft.
If the Giants wanted to make a trade up to ensure they could get a McCarthy, Maye, or Daniels, it may very well come on the opening night of the NFL Draft on Apr. 25. The organization will have to deliberate in the coming weeks to see if it is worth passing on a Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers to draft their future quarterback.