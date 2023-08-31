Is Warriors coach Steve Kerr in the long play to recruit Anthony Edwards? Why it's unlikely
Everyone's favorite Team USA conspiracy is its ability to form bonds between players that turn them into future teammates. But what if it could form a bond between a player and a coach?
There is nothing NBA fans love more than the rumor mill, and nothing feeds that rumor mill more than star players and coaches of opposing teams having positive and public interactions with one another.
Thus, Team USA basketball, whenever it's on display tends to feed the rumor mill like no other. Usually with garbage, almost always with garbage, actually.
Today, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had his first breakout performance for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup.
Edwards finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists as Team USA destroyed Jordan, 110-62.
Edwards, and Team USA and Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr sat at the podium together for the post-game press conference, and love was in the air.
And as always, the videotape doesn't lie.
NBA Rumors: What to make of Golden State Warriors and Anthony Edwards
This behavior begs the question, is Kerr trying to recruit Edwards to the Golden State Warriors?
Let's be honest, the Minnesota Timberwolves have not exactly made decisions to endear Edwards to them. In fact, it's been quite the opposite ever since they drafted him.
The Warriors, on the flip side, are one of the best-run organizations in the league and franchise legend Klay Thompson is aging and showing signs of it. He is likely 1-2 seasons away from ideally being a player who comes off the bench.
Should Thompson's decline continue, the Warriors would desperately be looking for a star guard to pair up with Steph Curry in what will be the final years of his career as they aim to stretch their potential championship window.
It all adds up, right? Wrong.
Kerr is not trying to recruit Edwards. Not that he wouldn't want him, all 29 teams in the NBA who don't have Edwards want him.
Kerr is doing his job, and that's heaping praise on the player he's already dubbed as the guy for this team to make sure he's empowered to lift them to victory in key moments.
Lastly, it's hard to see a path to the Warriors acquiring a player of Edwards caliber. They're not fully loaded with desirable trade assets for starters, and even if they were, the Timberwolves would likely look to trade Edwards East if they could.
And oh yeah, the Timberwolves definitely have zero interest whatsoever in letting Edwards go anywhere! Edwards signed a 5-year max contract extension that will officially start next summer and run through 2029.
Even if Kerr wanted him and Edwards attempted to force a trade to one specific team similar to Damian Lillard with the Portland Trailblazers right now, the Timberwolves would not be under any obligation to meet that request.
Kerr and Edwards are not scheming to join forces in the NBA. They're trying to lead Team USA to a gold medal, which will be a hard enough achievement on it's own.