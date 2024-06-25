Grade the trade: Proposed blockbuster lands Paul George in New York
If the squad can keep OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks are primed to be a top contender to come out of the Eastern Conference and make the NBA Finals next season. Still, New York may look to acquire a second star to pair with Jalen Brunson and Anunoby this offseason. Paul George, who averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor has been linked to the Knicks.
The star is in the middle of a contract fight with the Clippers and the two sides are likely to part ways this offseason. George can make up to $223 million over four years from the Clippers, but the franchise seems determined to offer the forward nothing more than the three-year, $152.4 million contract that they offered midseason.
The Knicks have been searching for a second star to pair with Jalen Brunson as Julius Randle has not fit the bill during his time with the franchise. The former Laker averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game on 47 percent shooting this season. Despite having good stats during the regular season, the veteran has averaged 17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 34 percent shooting from the floor in the 15 playoff games he has appeared for the Knicks
With Randle not showing up in the playoffs, the Knicks may look to trade for a true second star and have been linked to George (CAA client, Leon Rose former head of CAA now current head of Knicks hint hint) this offseason.
Grading a Knicks-Clippers trade that sends Paul George to New York
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report suggested a trade where the Knicks send Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and picks for Paul George.
While this might not be the exact trade offer that the Knicks make to the Clippers this offseason, this deal sounds pretty darn good for both sides. Yes, New York would have to give up Julius Randle in the deal but the veteran has not proven himself in the two playoff runs that he appeared in for New York (2022-23 and 2020-21).
George on the other hand is a two-way star in this league with likely two more years of All-NBA level play ahead of him. Even though the former Thunder veteran will likely decline in the third and fourth year of this trade, the Knicks will be able to have two years of star-level play from George.
If Brunson can continue his star play from the last two seasons, this would allow the Knicks to have the two stars needed to win a title. The only reason that this trade isn't perfect is the fact that New York has to give up one too many first-round picks in this deal.
With a publicity issue possibly incoming for L.A, the squad is in no position to ask for three first-round picks. In this deal, the Clippers are to land a blockbuster name in Julius Randle that will surely help alleviate the loss of Paul George by drawing fans to the new Intuit Dome in the first season of its existence.
Yes, the Clippers can be considered long-shot title contenders but Kawhi Leonard's durability issues make it hard for them to be seen as actual title contenders. Therefore, L.A. likely doesn't deserve to receive any first-round picks in a deal. This deal isn't a home run for the Clippers but L.A. would come out great with New York also looking fantastic in this proposed trade.