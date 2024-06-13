Knicks seem confident they can re-sign both OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein
The New York Knicks are looking to keep Isaiah Hartenstein and O.G Anunoby with both being free agents this offseason. One NBA insider reported that some people in the organization feel confident about their chances to re-sign both. According to Ian Begley of SNY Sports, "members of the [Knicks] organization felt earlier in the offseason that they were in a good place on both Anunoby and Hartenstein" regarding their free agent status.
While keeping Anunoby is possible, New York is in a tough spot when it comes to keeping Hartenstein as the Knicks cannot offer him more than $72 million over four years due to CBA restraints. Other squads can offer him a lot more money and Hartenstein is expected to "draw at least $80 million, and perhaps upward of $100 million."
The Thunder have been closely linked to Hartenstein with the Western Conference title contender looking to possibly offer "a short-term deal (such as two years) with a high salary, providing both sides with long-term flexibility." Oklahoma City has $35 million in cap space this offseason and is missing a big-man presence on their roster.
On the other hand, Anunoby is more likely to return as New York can and is seemingly willing to pay whatever they need to get a contract done. The wing can receive up to $245 million over dive years. It's a lot more likely that the veteran will sign a contract near $35-40 million annually with four or five years being the length of the deal.
New York, who had their best season in decades seems extremely interested in bringing back the same core from last season.
Although the franchise may feel they are in a nice spot when it comes to both of their key free agents' situations, it's hard to see a world where the Knicks can keep Hartenstein with other teams willing to offer more money than New York can. Specifically, contenders like OKC will likely offer more money with the cap space that they have.
Yes, the squad will probably be able to re-sign Anunoby to a long-term deal but re-signing both these free agents will likely be a tad too difficult. The Knicks have to be hoping Hartenstein is willing to take a discount in order to stay in a comfortable situation.