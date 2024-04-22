Grading a surprising Steelers-Cowboys NFL Draft day trade
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan has found value and bolstered the team in cost-effective ways this offseason. He could pull off another savvy trade during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Kinnu Singh
It was unusual to see head coach Mike Tomlin on the brink of a losing season in 2023. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers finished with a 10-7 record, it required late-season heroics from quarterback Mason Rudolph. Many of Pittsburgh's woes had to do with their offense, which scored the fifth-fewest points per game (17.9) and had the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (186.1). Heading into the offseason, Tomlin vowed that the offense would be more "versatile and dynamic" and "keep defenses off balance."
General manager Omar Khan has done a good job of making that vision a reality. The Steelers acquired quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as reclamation projects while bolstering the defense with key signings such as linebacker Patrick Queen and safety DeShon Elliott.
Khan has been praised for his savvy transactions this offseason, and some media members have suggested that he may not be done yet.
Potential Steelers and Cowboys trade in 2024 NFL Draft
ESPN's Bill Barnwell created a potential trade between the Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys that would see Pittsburgh trade down in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
"The Steelers could stand to add another offensive lineman, but they would probably be looking toward tackle as opposed to guard," Barnwell explained. "This wasn't a deep team a year ago, and the days when they had homegrown talent waiting to burst through the ranks up and down the roster appear to be in the past. I'd like to see Pittsburgh add more depth across the board with this draft, and Mike Tomlin's team would have five top-100 picks if it did this deal."
The trade would slightly favor the Steelers, according to the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart. Pittsburgh would gain value equivalent to the No. 152 overall pick. The trade would be even by Jimmy Johnson's famous draft value chart.
It's surely not an exciting proposition, and it's difficult to find much value for Pittsburgh in moving back without knowing how the draft board will fall. Still, the Steelers need to add a left tackle. Although offensive tackle is a strength of the 2024 NFL Draft class, it's a premium position and many of the top-tier prospects will be taken early. Even at No. 20 overall, the Steelers run the risk of missing out on an offensive tackle, so trading back for additional late-round picks may not be in their best interest.
Pittsburgh's offensive line woes have been well-documented. Although their run-blocking improved in 2023, inconsistencies in pass protection have hampered quarterback development in recent years. With quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who both hold onto the ball far longer than any other starting quarterback, bolstering the offensive line is paramount. In 2023, Fields led the league in average time to throw, while Wilson finished as a close second. Wilson (100) and Fields (99) are the only two quarterbacks to be sacked more than 80 times since the 2022 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The Steelers have shown interest in Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu. Pittsburgh's offensive line coach Pat Meyer and area scout Mark Bruener were in attendance for Washington's Pro Day, where they had a private meeting with Fautanu.
The trade could make sense if the remaining options available at No. 20 would also be available at No. 24. Ultimately, it could come down to whether or not Pittsburgh wants to spend a first-round pick on an offensive tackle in consecutive drafts — the Steelers traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select left tackle Broderick Jones.