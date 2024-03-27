Houston Open DraftKings picks 2024: Best PGA DFS golf lineup
Build a winning DraftKings PGA DFS lineup for the 2024 Houston Open with our full breakdown.
The 2024 Houston Open figures to be one of the most intriguing non-signature events on the PGA Tour this season, and is also in that mold when it comes to the PGA DFS slate on DraftKings.
Scottie Scheffler is a heavy favorite to win at Memorial Park, the fourth time this course has hosted the Houston Open in modern history and in as many seasons. The top-ranked golfer in the world is aiming to go back-to-back-to-back this season with wins at the API and THE PLAYERS Championship. But Tony Finau is back to defend his title in Houston, Wyndham Clark is in after back-to-back runner-up finishes, and so much more.
Oh yeah, and let's not forget about getting into form for Augusta National and The Masters in two weeks.
It's a top-heavy but overall strong field in Houston, but how do we attack the DraftKings slate? We have you covered with our PGA DFS picks for the week, most notably trying to figure out what to do with a historically priced $13,000 Scottie Scheffler at the top.
Houston Open DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Plays
10K Range: Sahith Theegala ($10,300) - For as misguided as it might seem, I don't believe that Theegala offers $2.7K less value than Scottie Scheffler this week in Houston, and you would also get a substantial break in terms of ownership. Theegala has been cruising with his approach play and even more so with his short game lately. Now he comes to a big ballpark that should allow for any of his errant drives and allow him to take advantage of his length. He's a contender to win, even with Scottie in the field. Also Consider: Scottie Scheffler ($13,000), Wyndham Clark ($10,900)
9K Range: Si Woo Kim ($9,700) - The more you look into it, the more you should be as in love with Si Woo Kim this week as I am. The putter was a true disaster at the API, but his ball striking still allowed him to finish T30 despite losing 8+ strokes on the greens. But he bounced back to putt well and finish T6 at THE PLAYERS. He's a great fit from a ball-striking perspective, and if the putter is even decent, he could legitimately contend. Also Consider: Jason Day ($9,500), Keith Mitchell ($9,200)
8K Range: Jake Knapp ($8,000) - Don't be napping on Jake Knapp because of two relatively poor finishes at the API and THE PLAYERS. But this is a course right in his wheelhouse, which is not the case in those Florida stops. He can blast it off the tee and not be penalized for lack of accuracy, and his approach play has remained good, as has a vastly underrated short game. He won in Mexico and was T3 at Farmers, both of which are course comps for Houston. So I love his chances to reassert himself this week. Also Consider: Stephan Jaeger ($8,900), Aaron Rai ($8,600), Patrick Rodgers ($8,500), Kurt Kitayama ($8,100)
7K Range: Joel Dahmen ($7,100) - Let's get this out of the way, Joel Dahmen's putter is absolutely killing him right now. But the rest of his game has been so damn sharp for the past two tournaments. He's gaining 2.41 strokes ball striking over his last eight rounds, and has a great history in Houston at this course with back-to-back Top 9 finishes. He has good feels, which could help even things out on the greens, and his ball striking is in truly elite form. Also Consider: Mackenzie Hughes ($7,800), Taylor Moore ($7,600), Luke List ($7,500), Ryan Fox ($7,200), Adam Svensson ($7,100)
6K Range: Matti Schmid ($6,300) - This should be the perfect type of place for Matti Schmid to pop up and make a little bit of noise. He thrives on approach from the key 200+ yards proximity numbers for this tournament, and he can unload his massive power off of the tee. Given that he comes in putting extremely well too, he could be someone who pops this week in a really nice way. Also Consider: Andrew Novak ($6,900), Robert Macintyre ($6,800), Joseph Bramlett ($6,600), Carl Yuan ($6,400), Vincent Norrman ($6,300), Chris Gotterup ($6,100)
5K Range: Rafael Campos ($5,200) - If you're inclined to have Scheffler in your lineup or build a lineup that's top heavy, you probably need some help. Rafael Campos could be the right player. He's long off of the tee, and has showed up decently at other courses similar to Memorial Park with a T20 at Farmers and T38 in Mexico. He's also gaining strokes on approach over his last 16 rounds, so he could hold a ton of value at this DraftKings price. Also Consider: Kevin Dougherty ($5,800), Henrik Norlander ($5,700), Bronson Burgoon ($5,600), Martin Trainer ($5,300)
Houston Open DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Fades
10K Range: Will Zalatoris ($10,100) - Full disclosure, I don't necessarily hate Will Zalatoris this week. But with such an interesting DraftKings slate, I had to nitpick a bit. When it comes to Willy Z, we've seen his top-end form start to show back up but, as of late, the consistency has wavered. More importantly, I truly believe that he's A. getting ready for The Masters, and B. still a horse for extremely difficult golf courses. I'm not putting Memorial Park in that category, so Zalatoris becomes my least favorite option in this range, even if I still see some value.
9K Range: Tony Finau ($9,900) - The fact that Tony Finau is the defending champion and what seems like a perfect fit for this course and isn't in the 10K range should tell you what you need to know. The putter has been getting slightly better after a horrendous start to 2024, but his approach play has started to decline a bit. Maybe good feels and a good fit can change that, but Finau has been erratic enough this season for me to steer clear of him at this price.
8K Range: Beau Hossler ($8,700) - As mentioned previously, I've looked hard at Farmers and the Mexico Open for comps this week. So Beau Hossler being T6 at the Farmers should work in his favor. But I'm just a bit too worried about two things. First, his recent history in Houston has been poor, missing his last two cuts here. But now he comes in off two straight missed cuts this season. Yes, THE PLAYERS and the Valspar are vastly different tests, but losing more than 2.0 strokes per round on approach over those four rounds is not something I'm betting on immediately flipping.
7K Range: Thorbørn Olesen ($7,900) - Frankly, I hae no idea why Olesen is at this price. He's missed his last two cuts at Valspar and Cognizant, but finished a meager T46 at Mexico in the tournament before that. The form just isn't there right now and, while this could be a decent fit, I don't see him bouncing back after some truly bad finishes of late.
Houston Open 2024: Best DraftKings golf PGA DFS lineup
Player Name
DraftKings Price
Sahith Theegala
$10,300
Si Woo Kim
$9,700
Keith Mitchell
$9,200
Jake Knapp
$8,000
Joel Dahmen
$7,100
Rafael Campos
$5,200
Total Salary Remaining:
$500
Having Campos at potential value and a near dead-minimum price allows us to stack a bit top heavy and get every top play for the week in this lineup besides in the 6K range, which we're fine with, no doubt.
The only player we haven't discussed is Keith Mitchell. The ball-striking has been elite for most of 2024 and he would've been in contention the past two weeks if not for a two-day weekend collapse with short game at THE PLAYERS and then the same on Sunday at the Valspar. It feels like his ball striking is too good right now for the fall-offs to continue, though, and he could put it all together for a great finish in Houston.