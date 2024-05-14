How much does WNBA League Pass cost?
By Ian Levy
The 2024 WNBA season is among the most anticipated in recent memory with a historic rookie class — Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso — joining the league. And it's not just the talent level that's increasing. Since the 2023 season, the WNBA schedule has expanded to 40 games and a slew of broadcast partners will be carrying the action.
Cable channel Ion will carry the most regular season games, at 43, while ESPN will carry the entirety of the WNBA Playoffs. But you can also catch regular-season games on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Prime, CBS Sports and Paramount Plus, depending on the day. In addition, ESPN will be providing a stream of Opening Night games on Disney+, an entirely new platform for a new group of fans.
Having lots of options is great but if you really want to make sure you don't miss a game for your favorite team, you need to get WNBA League Pass. The league's official app and streaming platform carries every game live that is not broadcast on another partner, as well as providing full next-day replays, highlights, historic games and more.
A season-long subscription to WNBA League Pass is just $34.99, a screaming deal that lets you watch every game for every team that's not televised on a national partner. You can also pay $12.99 per month if you're not ready to commit to the entire season. You can also check out the WNBA's official schedule to see which games will be broadcast on which platforms.
If you're thinking about signing up, don't dilly-dally. Opening Night features a quadruple-header filled with can't-miss moments and storylines including the Las Vegas Aces launching their run at a three-peat, against the Mercury, the debut of Caitlin Clark and the new-look Indiana Fever and more.