How to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA regular season debut against the Connecticut Sun
By Ian Levy
Anticipation for Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut has been building for months and the big day is finally here.
Clark went into the 2023-24 women's college basketball season on the top of almost every WNBA draft board. All she did was break a slew of records, including the all-time NCAA scoring record men's and women's, lead the nation in scoring and assists and help bring Iowa back to the National Championship game.
It was no surprise that she was taken No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA Draft and her arrival has already generated unprecedented enthusiasm for a league that was already on an impressive growth trajectory. The women's basketball calendar is tight — there were just two weeks between the NCAA National Championship game and the draft, and the WNBA season opens almost exactly one month after the draft.
Clark has been working hard to prepare with her new teammates and had impressive moments in both of the Fever's preseason games. Now she's ready to take things to the next level with her first regular season game.
How to watch Caitlin Clark in her WNBA regular season debut vs. Connecticut Sun
- Date: Thursday, May 13
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Uncasville, CT
- Stadium: Mohegan Sun Arena
- TV info: ESPN2
- Live stream: ESPN+, Disney+
Clark and the Fever will debut on the road against the Connecticut Sun who are serious contenders this season. They return DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas and upgraded their depth in multiple ways this season. The Sun lost to the New York Liberty in the semifinals last season and will be looking to prove that they still deserve to be mentioned among the league's current super teams.
Because this game is nationally televised, it will not be available live on WNBA League Pass. Because of the excitement for this game, however, ESPN is making it available to live stream on Disney+ in addition to ESPN+. And while this game won't be on League Pass, if you're planning on following Clark's rookie season closely, it's a must. A season-long subscription is just $34.99, a screaming deal that lets you watch every game for every team that's not televised on a national partner like ABC, ESPN, CBS or Prime. In addition, you can watch full-game replays the next day, as well as classic games in their archive.