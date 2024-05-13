Projected Opening Night starting lineup for Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun
By Ian Levy
The WNBA regular-season debut of Caitlin Clark is finally here and fans, both old and brand-spanking new, are hyped. We've already seen Clark in two preseason games for the Fever — both a win and a loss, with some big numbers and some ugly reminders that she's still a rookie who will have to adjust to playing against a league of big, strong, experienced professionals.
First up for the Fever is the Connecticut Sun, on the road, as tough a challenge as there is in the league. The Sun made the WNBA Finals in 2022 and lost in the semifinals last season to the Liberty. They feature a stacked roster and will be looking to make a strong statement right from the first tip on Opening Night that they're just as serious a contender as the Liberty, Aces and Storm. Here's how they match up.
Projected Opening Night starting lineup for Indiana Fever
PG: Erica Wheeler
SG: Caitlin Clark
SF: Katie Lou Samuelson
PF: NaLyssa Smith
C: Aliyah Boston
For all the hype around Caitlin Clark, it's important to remember that there is a lot of talent on this roster. Reigning Rookie of the Year and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston is in the middle. NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, is coming off a strong second season and there are plenty of other veteran role players ready to fill in the gaps.
The Fever's projected starting lineup is one we haven't seen yet together during the preseason. Katie Lou Samuelson, who is returning after sitting out all of the 2023 season after having a child in August, didn't play in the Fever's first preseason game. Erica Wheeler, who didn't play in the Fever's second preseason game, is still listed as day-to-day with an illness.
However, it seems likely Wheeler will be able to give it a go, pushing Clark to off-guard to making room for the Fever's starting point guard from last season. At some point Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana's leading scorer from last season and who is recovering from an ankle injury, will rejoin the starting lineup moving Clark to point guard and Wheeler back to the bench.
Clark seemed to have no problem adjusting to sharing ball-handling responsibilities with Wheeler in their first game, putting up 21 points in 28 minutes and shooting 5-of-13 from beyond the arc. While all eyes will be on Clark, this game will likely be won or lost in the frontcourt. Both teams feature players who like to operate in and control the paint at both ends. The matchups between DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas for the Sun and Boston and Smith for the Fever will be key. Smith, in particular, struggled in three games against the Sun last season — shooting 35.1 percent from the field and 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.
The Fever and Sun will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and available to live stream on both ESPN+ and Disney+.