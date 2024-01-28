How much would it cost Chiefs to cut Kadarius Toney this offseason?
Kadarius Toney is almost certainly on his way out of Kansas City, as the wide receiver and the Chiefs seem to have irreconcilable differences.
The AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens has already kicked off, and fans might notice a conspicuous absence among Patrick Mahomes' targets. While Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are all suited up, wideout Kadarius Toney is nowhere to be found.
Toney was ruled out with what the Chiefs have called a hip injury and personal reasons (he and girlfriend Charnesia Lumpkin welcomed a baby daughter into the world yesterday), but there seems to be a disconnect between the wide receiver and his team, as he took to Instagram Live earlier today to deliver an expletive-laden rant in which he claimed that he's not hurt and the Chiefs have been lying to keep him off the field.
Whatever the truth is, it seems obvious that Kadarius Toney has played his last game for the Kansas City Chiefs
To say that Toney has had a rough year wouldn't be doing the word rough justice. Toney's season wasn't medium-grit sandpaper, it was Sunday at the U.S. Open. It all began in Week 1, when he played what might be in the running for the worst single game of football I've ever seen. Toney's drops cost the Chiefs points on multiple occasions, and one gifted the Lions a rare pick-six off Patrick Mahomes. Pro Football Focus's grading system is sometimes maligned, but he graded at 29.7 out of 100 that week.
Ultimately, Toney bore much of the blame for costing the Chiefs the chance to celebrate the beginning of their title defense in style.
It didn't get much better for Toney from there, as he failed to reel in more than three passes in a game after a Week 5 win over the Vikings, and he never eclipsed 35 yards in any single game all year. His offside penalty versus the Bills in Week 14 negated a wild improvised hook and ladder from Travis Kelce that likely would have won the Chiefs the game, and he hasn't suited up at all since Week 15.
It's clear that losing Toney has been addition by subtraction for the Chiefs, who are playing their best football of the season since the former Giant played his last game. It seems inevitable that he won't be donning a Chiefs uniform again, but what does that mean for the team?
How expensive is it to part ways with Kadarius Toney for Chiefs?
Toney has just one year left on his contract, which would pay him just over $2.5 million next season. Thankfully for the Chiefs, who are paying big money to Patrick Mahomes, Joe Thuney, Jawaan Taylor, and Travis Kelce (not to mention the money they'll need to pony up to retain Chris Jones after he played this year on a one-year deal), the cap hit for cutting Toney is only that same $2.5 million.
Rashee Rice has emerged for the Chiefs to become their clear No. 1 wideout, but between Toney's ongoing issues and the inconsistency of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman, it seems clear that Kansas City general manager Brett Veach will be in the market for receiver help this offseason. Where Toney winds up is anyone's guess.