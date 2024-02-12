How to get free Buffalo Wild Wings after overtime in Super Bowl: Date, times, details
By Mark Powell
Because the Super Bowl went to overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free wings to all of America. The game itself was one to remember, with Patrick Mahomes finding Mecole Hardman for the game-winning touchdown on the second drive of the extra period.
Give BWW credit for not backing out of their previous engagement, though, as the company has agreed to provide free wings to the public.
As Inspire noted in their write-up of B-Dubs promise, here is how fans can get free wings:
"If the game on February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada is tied after regulation play and goes into overtime, everyone in the U.S. can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, February 26 from 2-5 p.m. local time. The offer is available for dine-in and in-person takeout only*. "
Trust me, folks, there are always rules and regulations. Thankfully, Buffalo Wild Wings promise doesn't come with much of a catch.
How to get free Buffalo Wild Wings: Date, times, details
On Feb. 26, every Buffalo Wild Wings in America will offer six free traditional wings for dine-in participants only. These wings will only be available from 2-5 p.m. local time. Even better? The offer is valid for any of Buffalo Wild Wings 26 sauce flavors. No further purchase is needed to redeem the free wings. Yes, that means a $0 check if you play your cards right. There is a limit of one order per customer, however.
How many Super Bowls have gone to overtime?
Only two Super Bowls have ever gone to overtime, so this was a decent promotional bet by BWW. The New England Patriots took the Atlanta Falcons to OT in their memorable comeback win from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI. Now, the Chiefs and 49ers game joined that exclusive group.