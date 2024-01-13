How to watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs playoff game today
One of the most exciting opening-round NFL Playoff games on Super Wild Card Weekend is the Miami Dolphins traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to face the No. 3-seed Kansas City Chiefs. This is the reigning Super Bowl champions host one of the most explosive and exciting teams in the league to get the playoff action started. And fans are ready for that clash on Saturday, Jan. 13.
It's supposed to be ridiculously cold in Kansas City on Saturday night, which adds another element of intrigue to this game. For as great as the Dolphins have been with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and so on in Mike McDaniel's offense, they've struggled in cold-weather games over the past two seasons and against playoff teams this year. But the Chiefs have been eerily similar against their best competition this season as well.
At the best of these two teams, though, seeing Tua vs. Patrick Mahomes, Hill against his former team, and Travis Kelce -- with the accompanying masses of Taylor Swift -- go at it for a spot in the Divisional Round playoffs is going to be electric. But how can you watch the game? We've got you covered.
How to watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs playoff game today: Channel and start time
The Dolphins vs. Chiefs Wild Card playoff game will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock, the NBC streaming service. No, this isn't like Sunday Night Football where Peacock streams the game while NBC also broadcasts it -- this is only on Peacock. Kickoff for the game will be at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Saturday. Pregame coverage will begin streaming at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.
And if you don't already have Peacock, we've got you covered with what you need to do to watch.
Peacock details: Pricing, how to download app
Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, the name an homage to the famous Peacock logo of the network. To sign up for the service, simply go to peacocktv.com and click pick a plan. From there, there are two subscription plans, the Premium and Premium Plus packages. The Premium option is the more basic of the two and is all you need to watch the game on Saturday, with the plan starting at $5.99 per month. The Premium Plus plan is not necessary, but comes with extra features including no ads (not including live sporting events) for $11.99 per month.
Do I have to pay for Peacock to watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs game?
As of this writing, there is no free trial for Peacock available. That means you will have to sign up for the service, enter your credit card information or PayPal information, and sign up for a subscription plan. That will cost $5.99 for the basic Premium package but will also sign new users up to be billed monthly.
Will there be more playoff games on Peacock?
The Dolphins vs. Chiefs game will be the only one in the 2024 NFL Playoffs that will be exclusively on Peacock. However, the Browns vs. Texans Wild Card Round game on Saturday, Jan. 13 will be broadcast on NBC, which means it will stream simultaneously on Peacock. The same is true for the Sunday night game on Jan. 14 with the Rams playing the Lions in the NFC side of the playoff bracket.