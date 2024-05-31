How to watch the 2024 NBA Finals with & without Cable: Full streaming & radio guide
By Curt Bishop
For the first time since 2011, the Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA Finals, where they will meet the Boston Celtics, who are back in for the second time in the last three years.
Boston secured their spot in the finals on Sunday night after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals while the Mavericks punched their ticket late on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
This should be a fun series, as it will feature stars such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, and Luka Doncic. Here is how fans can tune into this year's NBA Finals matchup.
How to watch and listen to NBA Finals
All games of the NBA Finals will be aired on ABC and ESPN 3. These channels are both included in cable packages.
This will be the easiest way to watch the NBA Finals, but not the only way. Fans who do not have cable packages can stream games on Sling and Fubo TV, both of which include NBA TV. Other alternatives include TSN+ for fans in Canada, Kayo Sports for fans in Australia, TNT Sports for fans in the U.K., and NordVPN.
For fans who prefer to listen rather than watch, all games of the finals can be heard on SiriusXM, which includes ESPN Radio. Fans can also use team radio broadcasts to listen to the games. For the Celtics, fans can tune into 98.5 The Sports Hub. For the Mavericks, fans can tune into 97.1 The Eagle.
Game 1 of the series will take place on June 6, with Game 2 taking place on June 9, and games 3 and 4 taking place on June 12 and 14, respectively. If necessary, Game 5 will happen on June 17, with Game 6 on June 20, and Game 7 on June 23. All games, with the exception of Games 2 and 7 will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
As the higher seed, Boston will host the first two games of the series before the series shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4. Should the series go the full seven games, Boston and Dallas will trade off home-court advantage, with Boston hosting Games 5 and 7 and Dallas hosting Game 6.