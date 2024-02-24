Is comparing Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes disrespectful to Chiefs star?
It’s very typical when it comes to sports, and in regards to the best of the best and up-and-coming performers.
Whether it’s the next Willie Mays or the next Wayne Gretzky or the next Michael Jordan, drawing a comparison with a young player to a legend is what usually makes for great debate and conversation.
When it comes to the National Football and the quarterback situation, there have been comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, as well as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
Now it seems that three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs’ signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is part of those kinds of conversations.
Now electrifying USC quarterback Caleb Williams (who will be a part of the 2024 NFL Draft) was not being declared the next Mahomes. In a recent appearance on “The Hard Count,” current USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to J.D. PicKell and had this to say (via Chris Bengel of CBS Sports) about the similarities between the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and the three-time Super Bowl MVP.
“Listen, there’s some physical comparison. Like, no question. Both great athletes, both have really elite arms, guys that can throw from all types of different platforms. Can really do anything from a throwing perspective that you can imagine.”
Is Patrick Mahomes draft comp for Caleb Williams disrespectful?
Riley, who coached Williams with both the Sooners and Trojans, also mentioned that the current Chiefs’ quarterback benefitted from a “lot more experience,” as well as the fact that Andy Reid’s starting quarterback in 2017 was veteran Alex Smith.
Of course, Mahomes started the final regular-season that season at Denver, his only action of his debut campaign. He became the starter in 2018 and was a sensation, earning NFL MVP honors and leading the Chiefs to the AFC title game. He’s led Kansas City to four Super Bowl appearances over the past five seasons and rallied Reid’s club to three NFL titles.
That’s quite the resume, and certainly something for Williams to aspire to.
“Caleb certainly has some of the same physical tools,” explained Riley, “which is exciting because there’s not many people that have that. But certainly, to continue to climb to a guy to like his level, there’s going to be a big process there. I certainly wouldn’t put it past him. Excited, hopefully, he can end up in a great situation and take advantage of it anywhere to the level that Pat has done.”
First things first. Where will Caleb Williams wind up in April, and how will he fare early in his career? Then the real conversations can begin.
So, is all of this disrespectful to Mahomes? Hardly. Call it nothing more than flattery.