Is Devin Booker playing tonight? Latest injury update for Suns vs. Nuggets
Will the Phoenix Suns have All-Star guard Devin Booker when they face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night?
By Lior Lampert
The Phoenix Suns look like legitimate title contenders when their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal all share the floor, but the concern has been their lack of time spent playing together.
In 23 games this season where all three players have shared the court, the Suns are 14-9. Durant, Booker, and Beal have all missed time throughout the season due to injuries, and it has relegated Phoenix to the NBA Play-In Tournament portion of the Western Conference standings rather than the upper-echelon tier many thought they should be in.
However, tonight is a chance for the Suns to prove they are better than their record and place in the playoff picture when they travel to Ball Arena to face the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic.
But will Phoenix have all of the big three at their disposal tonight? Booker suffered an ankle injury against the Houston Rockets on Mar. 2, which kept him out of the most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? Latest injury update for Suns-Nuggets
On Monday, The Athletic’s Senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Suns and Booker are “bracing for his right ankle sprain to keep him sidelined for at least the next 7-to-10 days.”
Based on Charania’s comments, it is not shocking to see the Suns have already ruled out Booker ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Nuggets, per the NBA’s official injury report.
Averaging 27.5 points while shooting a career-best 49.4 from the floor and dishing out a career-high 6.8 assists per game in his newfound role as the Phoenix's starting point guard, the Suns will be hard-pressed to replicate Booker’s production and efficiency.
Veteran wing Royce O’Neale started in Booker’s place in Phoenix’s loss to the Thunder on Sunday while Eric Gordon saw an uptick in minutes off the bench sans their All-Star, which could be the case again versus Denver.
Your star player getting injured is never good, but the timing of Booker's absence is less than ideal as the Suns jostle for seeding in the West, especially against the reigning champs.
The Suns and Nuggets will tip off at 10 p.m. ET and the game will be nationally televised on TNT.