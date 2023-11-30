Is Jamal Murray playing tonight? Latest injury update for Nuggets vs. Rockets
Reports indicate Jamal Murray is a go for the Denver Nuggets' Wednesday game against the Rockets.
By Josh Wilson
After playing the first six games of the year to the tune of 18.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray went out with an injury in the team's seventh game with just under 10 minutes of playing time.
The injury has kept him out since early November, but he's been working his way back and with the team on its recent road trip.
Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs Rockets?
Now back from the trip, Murray is back to business on Wednesday night against the Rockets.
Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news:
Murray's scoring thus far has been a bit below what it has been his last two active years, but his passing has far outpaced what he's typically given the Nuggets. Clearly, the point guard is leaning into a role as a facilitator while others have increased their scoring rate.
Still, his return to the lineup will be much appreciated, as the team sits 14th in points scored per game. Defense has held up, as Denver is seventh in opponents points per game, but the offensive oomph Murray brings to the table can't be overstated.
Hot off their 2023 title, the Nuggets are second in the Western Conference to only the Minnesota Timberwolves. They didn't qualify for the In-Season Tournament finishing 2-2 in group play, but Murray was unavailable for all but the first game of tournament play, which Denver won.