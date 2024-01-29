Is Mike Conley playing tonight? Latest Injury update for Timberwolves vs. Thunder
In a battle for first place in the Western Conference, will the Minnesota Timberwolves have veteran floor general Mike Conley at their disposal against the Oklahoma City Thunder?
By Lior Lampert
Tonight, the top two teams in the West face off in a battle for the conference’s top spot when the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder at the Paycom Center.
When these two teams met in Minnesota on Jan. 20, the Thunder emerged victorious. Now, the Timberwolves will look to exact their revenge and play spoiler on the road.
However, will the Wolves have their veteran floor general Mike Conley tonight when they take the floor against Oklahoma City?
Mike Conley ruled out vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Update, 6:30 p.m. ET: After initially being listed as questionable, Mike Conley has been ruled out of Monday night's contest against the Thunder, as reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Original Post: Per Minnesota’s official injury report, Conley is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night’s contest versus the Thunder due to left hamstring soreness.
He’s missed three of the team’s last four games due to the ailment but seems to be trending towards a return. During that stretch, the Timberwolves have lost to the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs, two of the worst teams in the NBA.
If his recent absence is any indication, Conley has been a catalyst for the success of the Timberwolves as a reliable veteran and floor general. While he may not have the gaudy counting stats to support it, Conley’s steady presence as the primary ball-handler is the straw that stirs the drink for Minnesota.
In 42 games this season, Conley is averaging 10.9 points while shooting a career-high 43.9 percent from beyond the arc, adding 6.4 assists and one steal per contest.
The clash between the Wolves and Thunder will tip off tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
Until then, Minnesota will continue to monitor their starting point guard’s left hamstring and give him every chance to suit up ahead of tonight’s game. If Conley has to miss another game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will continue to start in his place.