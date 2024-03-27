Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Suns vs. Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns in a critical late-season Western Conference showdown on Wednesday night. But will they have MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic in what is a must-win game for both sides?
By Lior Lampert
The Western Conference playoff race is coming down to the wire with roughly 10 games remaining in the 2023-24 regular season, meaning every game carries substantial weight at this stage in the year.
While there is a three-team race for the No. 1 seed in the West, eight teams are fighting for the remaining five playoff spots.
One of the three franchises fighting for the top spot in the conference is the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets, who host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in what is a must-win game for both sides.
But will Denver have superstar big man Nikola Jokic at their disposal when they face the Suns? He popped up on the NBA’s official injury report.
Jokic has been labeled as probable for the Wednesday night showdown at Ball Arena due to lower back pain and left hip inflammation.
The matchup versus Phoenix marks the third straight game Denver has listed Jokic on the injury report due to the ailments, which caused him to miss their Mar. 23 meeting against the Portland Trail Blazers. But he played through it in their most recent contest against the Memphis Grizzlies and looked no worse for wear, now appearing on track to play against the Suns, barring any setbacks.
The Nuggets sit in first place in the standings with a 51-21 record after winning the title last season and seem primed to make yet another deep postseason run as they try to defend their title thanks to Jokic, the MVP frontrunner.
Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game with .581/.354/.826 shooting splits, giving himself a chance to become the ninth player in history to win the league’s most prestigious individual award at least three times, putting him in elite company. However, he and the Nuggets will need to finish the season strong for him to earn the honors because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is making his case.