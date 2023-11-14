Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Timberwolves
Is Steph Curry overworked after shouldering the scoring load so far this season? Check out Curry's status for tonight's game against the Timberwolves.
By Kdelaney
After scoring 38 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, Steph Curry's status is in question for the rematch on Tuesday. The Warriors have lost three straight games and four out of their last five. This leaves the Dubs at 6-5 on the year and 1-3 in at home.
The Timberwolves are 7-2, and have shown they can live with Curry scoring almost 40 points. The T-Wolves have won six straight games behind Karl Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and Jaden McDaniels' efforts. In fact, Minnesota has not lost a game since Oct. 30, when they fell to the Hawks.
Stephen Curry listed as questionable for game against Timberwolves
According to the injury report, Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for tonight's game due to right knee soreness. We saw Curry hit the deck a couple of times during Sunday's game. Hopefully, for the Warriors, this is just a precaution. Aside from Curry, no other Warriors are listed on the injury report. For the Timberwolves, Jordan McLaughlin (MCL sprain) and Jaylen Clark (right Achilles) are both out.
Curry has been crucial to the Warriors' success so far this season. Besides Curry, nobody else is playing exceptionally well for the Warriors right now. In fact, Curry is the only Warriors player averaging over 17 points per game.
Although the Warriors would be hit hard if Curry weren't available, playing without him could pave the way for finding an effective secondary scorer. After the game on Sunday, coach Steve Kerr told ESPN"No question we need some scoring from elsewhere." Warriors forward Draymond Green also admitted afterward that the team needed to help Curry.
Curry averages 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and almost four assists on the season. The Warriors have been struggling to find balance on offense, and they need to find a solution soon. There's no doubt there's another player on that Warriors bench who can score 20+ points a game to help Curry. The only question is who? Perhaps we will get that answer sooner than later if Curry is out tonight.