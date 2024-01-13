Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs playoff game today vs. Dolphins?
The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their 2023-24 playoff run on Saturday, Jan. 13 as they host the high-octane Miami Dolphins in Arrowhead Stadium for Super Wild Card Weekend. It's now playoff time for the reigning Super Bowl champions who just wrapped up a wholly unexpected regular season, whether you look at just the results or the extra-curriculars, not the least of which was the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship.
But beyond just the high-profile relationship between the Chiefs tight end and arguably the biggest celebrity on the planet, Andy Reid's team fell short of expectations overall. Patrick Mahomes and the offense were not nearly as potent as they've been in years past, with the defense sometimes actually carrying this team to wins.
Swift, however, was often a good-luck charm for the Chiefs when she showed up to games. But with sub-zero temperatures plus high winds on deck for the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game, fans are wondering if Swift will brave the elements and be at the playoff contest.
Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game vs. Dolphins in NFL Playoffs?
It has not been confirmed whether or not Taylor Swift will attend the Chiefs playoff opener at Arrowhead Stadium yet, though all signs point to the music superstar being in attendance.
Swift has been at five of the last six Chiefs games to end the regular season. And though the weather is supposed to be brutally cold at Arrowhead Stadium, as mentioned, this is the first playoff game since she began dating Kelce that the Chiefs have played. With it also being in Kansas City and with The Eras Tour not going back on the road until a Feb. 7 date in Tokyo, Japan, all the stars are aligning for her to be in attendance.
If she is, we hope that she's in a suite or a luxury box -- as she's been for most of the games she's gone to this season. But we will keep you updated with any information about Swift's attendance at the Chiefs playoff game on Saturday.