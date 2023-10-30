Is Zach LaVine playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bulls vs. Pacers
Zach LaVine just posted a career-high against the Detroit Pistons, will he continue his scoring spree against the Pacers?
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Indiana Pacers host the Chicago Bulls in what should be an exciting central division matchup. The Bulls sit at the bottom of the division and are looking to bounce back after their loss to the Detroit Pistons last night. The Pacers, on the other hand, are 2-0, and sit at the top of the division. However, will LaVine play?
Zach LaVine listed as 'probable' for Pacers game
According to the official NBA injury report, LaVine is listed as probable for Monday's game against Indiana due to lower back spasms. It's worth mentioning that LaVine was downgraded to questionable prior to Saturday’s matchup with Detroit for the same reason. As we all know, LaVine played and thrived, scoring a career-high 51 points in the Bulls' loss. However, there's no telling whether LaVine re-aggravated his lower back during that game. Following the Pistons game, reporters asked LaVine about his game-time decision, to which LaVine replied, "You know me. I'm going to play."
The Bulls are on the brink of a rebuild. With DeRozan entering his last contract year, this is a big game for the Bulls' confidence. Is it possible for them to turn things around tonight? Are they doomed to continue their woes? All in all, expect another game-time decision from Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.