It turns out Coach Prime did take Colorado's win over CSU personally
A documentary shows the midfield exchange between Deion Sanders and Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell after the two clashed over Coach Prime's sunglasses.
As noted by Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, it seems like Deion Sanders took Colorado's win over Colorado State personally.
After beating the state school in overtime, Sanders told coach Jay Norvell not to take back things that spoke about the legend's mother.
Here's how the exchange went:
"Congratulations," Norvell said
"God bless you," Sanders replied.
"And I was never talking about your family."
"Oh, you was talkin’ about my mama, dawg."
"No, I was not."
"Yes, you were. You were. You were."
This glimpse into the Buffaloes' season can be seen by the entire public by watching the third episode of the new documentary PRIME.
The storyline going into this game — Norvell criticized Sanders' upbringing for not taking off his sunglasses while speaking to the media — was one of the biggest things in the early part of the College Football season. With the two schools set to face off in 2024 around the same time they faced last season, it has a chance to be a huge early headline again.
As the two teams face off, it's reasonable to ask if Colorado State has a chance to upset Colorado next season.
Does Colorado State stand a chance to upset Colorado next season?
With post-season play just beginning, it's unclear if Colorado State will be able to pull up the upset over Colorado next season. The Buffaloes are a team that relies very heavily on the transfer portal and it's hard to know whether the same issues that allowed State to push for overtime in their last matchup will continue.
To be quite honest, it's very likely that the Buffaloes will have the same hype that they did last season when they face off against Norvell's squad in 2024. Their first two opponents are North Dakota State and Nebraska. Even if the offensive line issues are still present for the program next season, it's hard to see a world where they aren't able to beat these two squads.
If both coaches end up having heated exchanges last season, it's very easy to see a world where Norvell's squad could end up being the Buffaloes if things get testy.