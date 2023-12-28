Is Ja Morant playing tonight? Latest injury update for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
Ja Morant gave the Memphis Grizzlies an instant lift since returning from his 25-game suspension. But he's an unexpected addition to the injury report for tonight against the Grizzlies.
By Ian Levy
Ja Morant has been on one since his 25-game suspension ended. He dropped 34 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and a block in his first game back, a 115-113 win over the Pelicans. The Grizzlies won three in a row after that, with Morant averaging 28.8 points and 8.5 assists, earning NBA Player of the Week honors.
The Grizzlies still have a lot of ground to make up if they're going to make a postseason push but they're up to 10-19 and have the chance to make a statement tonight in a matchup with the defending champion Denver Nuggets. However, they may have to get it done without Morant.
Ja Morant is questionable for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
According to the NBA's official injury report, Morant is questionable for tonight's game with an unspecified illness. At this point, there aren't any additional details about what is wrong with Morant but it is certainly the season for colds and flu.
Morant is far from the only Memphis player to be listed on the injury report. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are both out for the season. Luke Kennard is out with a bone bruise in his knee and Derrick Rose will be out with a hamstring strain.
On the Nuggets side, Aaron Gordon is the biggest injury concern. He is currently recovering from cuts on his hands and face after being bitten by a dog. At this point, there is no word on how long he is expected to be out.
The Grizzlies lost to the Nuggets without Morant, 108-104, in their second game of the season. They were led in that one by Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. who combined for 41 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks. Four other Grizzlies also scored in double-figures. However, their depth will be tested tonight if Morant can't go and this could be the end of their short, four-game win streak.