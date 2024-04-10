Jackson Holliday's MLB debut jersey is both amazing and puke-worthy
Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday made his MLB debut Wednesday night. His jersey has potential, but ended in a pile of puke.
By Mark Powell
Jackson Holliday, the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, made his debut for the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. Holliday is the top-ranked prospect in all of baseball.
With Holliday entering the O's lineup, it wouldn't be surprising if the future star remained at the big-league level for good. Holliday made his way through the minors with relative ease, slashing .323/.442/.499 clip over 581 plate appearances in 2023. His 2024 season got off to a similarly-hot start, thus explaining the Orioles decision to call him up so early in the campaign.
Holliday made his debut at Fenway Park, which only added to the allure. However, the O's shortstop of the future was not nervous.
“Nervous? I mean, a little bit,” Holliday said. “Not too bad. Not as nervous as I thought I would be. I’m more excited.”
Holliday was disappointed he didn't make the MLB roster out of spring training. Many Orioles fans assumed it was due to service-time manipulation. However, Holliday's promotion put that all to rest.
“Obviously, I was a little disappointed because my goal was to make the team out of camp, but I understood why, and I knew that I had a job to do,” Holliday said. “And I was able to do that, and now I’m here. Definitely excited to be here and be with this team.”
Jackson Holliday's MLB debut jersey leaves a lot to be desired
While Holliday should succeed eventually at the MLB level, even he fell victim to the Fanatics/Nike jersey crisis. MLB's new threads haven't gone according to plan, and regardless of whose fault that is, it has left baseball fans frustrated and wanting more.
Holliday's jersey came with a cool MLB debut patch, which many were quick to point out as a nice change of pace. However, the jersey itself is...not great.
Baseball fans were quick to point out the flaws in Holliday's threads.
Until MLB goes back to its old material, fans will continue to point out the obvious flaws. Heck, Tigers star Riley Greene ripped his pants the other day.
MLB can do better, especially with one of its best young assets in Holliday making his debut.