Jalen Brunson has funny explanation for why the Knicks chemistry is on fire
The Knicks are in sync as the playoffs approach.
As the New York Knicks look towards a possible playoff run, their recent play has made them look like a team in NBA 2K with a team chemistry slider up to 99.
As noted by Let's Talk Knicks on X, Jalen Brunson had an extremely funny response for Mike Breen after Sunday's win over the Bucks on why the team seems so together.
"We lowkey hate eachother but we like eachother," Brunson joked.
Brunson's squad is currently fighting for a top-three seed as the season closes. After the win, New York is only a game back of the No. 2 or 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The franchise also has a very easy remaining schedule. New York is set to face off against the Bulls (twice), Nets, and Celtics before the season ends.
With that schedule, the Knicks are likely to go 3-1 at the very least as they head into the postseason.
Will the Knicks land a top-three seed in the NBA Playoffs?
With their win over the Bucks, the Knicks hold the No. 4 seed. They are 0.5 games ahead of the Cavaliers.
In their last four games of the season, New York will be playing three squads that weren't good enough for a top-six seed this season. Despite playing poor teams the rest of the way, it should be noted that the Knicks just lost to this below-average Chicago team right before their win over Milwaukee.
The only matchup that could be challenging for the Knicks is the Celtics. Despite facing a finals contender in Boston, it would be not shocking for the Knicks to play spoiler against them in a game the Celtics have nothing to play for.
New York should be able to get the No. 2 or 3 seed if they can take care of business against the Bulls this time around.
Despite the chance for a top seed, New York will likely miss Julius Randle's presence for the rest of the season which could put a damper on their hopes to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. No matter where the Knicks end up in the playoff seeding, it's undeniable how good the team chemistry is this season. Their star certainly seems to agree.