Jalen Carter's postgame yelling at Saints fans proves Eagles have a problem
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles reversed course after narrow defeat in primetime against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Philly found themselves in a similar late-game situation against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome, but this time emerged victorious. Much of that credit goes to Jalen Hurts and the offense, but the Eagles defense kept Philly in the game.
Jalen Carter and a fierce Eagles front played a major role in this victory, and it's why he was so quick to chirp at the Saints and their fanbase in the heat of the moment. The Eagles intercepted a Derek Carr pass with less than two minutes remaining, thus cementing the victory. Shortly thereafter, Carter ran to the sidelines, started yelling at the Saints and anything New Orleans-related, and had to be restrained. Big Dom really is a hero.
Carter definitely has to control his emotions there, but he's not acting any differently than his own coach. Who can really blame him?
Jalen Carter and Nick Sirianni have a lot in common with Eagles outburst
Just last season, Sirianni's Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in what was then a Super Bowl rematch. Sirianni ran towards the locker room and, once he thought he was out of the public eye (which he wasn't) yelled profanity at all the Eagles doubters.
Our emotions can often get the best of us, and Sirianni got caught in his. On Sunday, the same happened to Carter, but he couldn't make it to the locker room. Thankfully, Eagles sideline security and Sirianni were able to keep Carter from creating a major conflict.
This isn't the first time Carter has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons this season. Carter was benched for the first series of the Falcons game after he overslept a team meeting. The Georgia product said he understood Sirianni's decision.
“It was a decision that the coaches made and I respect that decision,” Carter said. “I can’t be late and I take full responsibility for that. It happened and it won’t happen again.”
Perhaps these are merely outliers, and I don't want to be that old man yelling at a cloud. Players should express their emotions on the field -- it's much of why we love football. However, there is a line, and it seems Carter has crossed it on several occasions.
The Eagles can and should handle Carter's outburst in-house. If they don't do so appropriately, they have no one but themselves to blame.