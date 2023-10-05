Jamal Adams apologizes to Seahawks medical staff for concussion protocol actions
Jamal Adams was understandably upset after his Seahawks return was cut short by a concussion, but he has since apologized for his outward display of anger.
After missing over a year to a torn quad, three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams returned to the Seattle Seahawks' active roster for their Monday night game against the New York Giants. On the whole, the evening went quite well for the Seahawks, who demolished the Giants 24-3. For Adams, however, it was the worst imaginable return.
A few plays into his triumphant season debut, Adams was knocked out of the contest with a concussion. He would later be spotted yelling at the league's independent concussion expert for ruling him out.
It's not the best look for Adams, even if his frustration in the moment is understandable. The doctor, who is independent of the NFL and the Seahawks, is there for the sole purpose of making an unbiased decision rooted in player safety. Adams wants to play, but there are more important forces at play here. Concussions are no joke and it's critical to allow these doctors to operate comfortably.
After some reflection, Adams took to Twitter to apologize to the doctor and the league.
Seahawks' Jamal Adams apologizes for anger directed at independent concussion expert
It's good to see Adams accept responsibility and apologize for what is ultimately a harmless incident. Again, the man worked his way back for only a year, only to be told he wasn't allowed to play a few snaps into the game. It's not hard to comprehend why Adams reacted the way he did.
Still, the league is expected to consider discipline, which means Adams could theoretically miss more time on top of his recovery from the concussion. It's more likely that the league targets Adams' pocketbook and fines him for unbecoming conduct.
The Seahawks (and Adams) will hope this all blows over shortly. His presence in the defensive backfield is integral to Seattle's competitive goals. The head injury came on an attempted tackle of Giants QB Daniel Jones in the open field. Adams came up wobbly and was helped to the sidelines, which is never a great sign. We have seen NFL teams not tread carefully enough with concussions in the past (see: Dolphins, Miami). Hopefully the Seahawks treat this with the gravity it deserves. As eager as he is to play, Adams cannot rush back.
Luckily for Adams, the Seahawks have a Week 5 buy, which means their next game isn't until Oct. 15 — a road battle with the ailing Cincinnati Bengals. That should give Adams plenty of time to get right. Seattle fans and NFL fans alike will want him on the field as soon as it's safe.