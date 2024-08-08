Jamal Murray may have cost himself millions with disastrous Olympics performance

Jamal Murray in the Olympics:



6 Points Per Game

41.2% From 2 (7-of-17)

14.3% From 3 (2-of-14)



A total negative for Canada. Just like he was for stretches of this past season for the Denver Nuggets. Doesn’t look at all like the same player he was before. pic.twitter.com/GtFjQg3tfI