Is Jamal Murray playing tonight? Latest injury report for Nuggets vs. Mavericks
Jamal Murray's status for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks — everything you need to know.
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks will travel to Ball Arena to take on the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. This Western Conference matchup promises to be exciting, as the Denver Nuggets are third in the Western Conference, while the Dallas Mavericks are fourth. This is the second time these teams have squared off this season. Denver currently leads the regular season series 1-0, as they have already beaten the Mavericks at home once this season.
Jamal Murray probable for tonight's game against Mavericks
According to the injury report, Jamal Murray is probable for tonight's game. Due to bilateral ankle sprains, Murray has been listed on the injury report for recent matchups. Tonight is no different. Aside from Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (concussion), and Aaron Gordon (right heel strain) are also listed as game-time decisions for Denver tonight.
The Mavericks are fresh off a victory and a dominant Luka Doncic 40-point performance. The Nuggets, on the other hand, lost their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder via an SGA game-winner. In that game, Murray finished with 15 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds. Murray has battled ankle injuries throughout the first half of this season. As a result, he's missed more games than he has played. In the 13 games he has played, Murray averages 18.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. He shoots 45.5% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, a career-high.
Among Dallas' injuries, Kyrie Irving (heel), Dereck Lively II (ankle), and Maxi Kleber (toe) are all out for tonight's game. Only adding fuel to the fire, there have also been reports that Luka Doncic was not present at the Mavericks' shootaround this morning. Though, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic will most likely be able to play tonight.
Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Jamal Murray or even Luka Doncic will be able to take the court tonight. Hopefully, fans aren't robbed of seeing the two battle in what could be a Western Conference playoff preview. Though, in either case, tonight’s matchup should be exciting to watch, as it's a must-win for both teams.