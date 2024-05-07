Will Jamal Murray be suspended for throwing heat pack onto the court?
Despite being home for the first two games of the series, the Denver Nuggets are down 0-2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and their superstar point guard Jamal Murray is certainly feeling out his struggles in public.
Murray was 3-of-18 in Game 2 and looked frustrated with the referees almost from the beginning. Late in the second quarter, with the Nuggets already trailing by 24, he was caught on camera lobbing a heatpack from the bench onto the court.
The heatpack was removed before anyone could get hurt but further video analysis by internet detectives showed him throwing a towel onto the floor just a few seconds before the heatpack. That towel appeared to be thrown at the back of a referee but wasn't noticed by the ref or anyone of the players.
As Denver looks to avoid a near-elimination Game 3 on the road, it's worth wondering if Murray will end up being suspended for a game that will be extremely crucial for Denver.
Murray was likely extremely angry with his play this postseason as the guard didn't play well at times in their first-round series against the Lakers, despite a pair of game-winners, and has played extremely poorly in Games 1 and 2 of their second-round series against the Timberwolves.
As Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic notes, head coach Chris Finch told reporters that he saw Murray's heat pack throw as "inexcusable and dangerous.”
Will Jamal Murray be end up being suspended for Game 3?
This is the first incident for the star in a while and the veteran doesn't have a history of these kinds of issues. Still, it would be fair for the league to suspend him for a game as someone on the court could have ended up injured if heat pack was thrown farther out. Even though the referees didn't notice or take action during the game there could still be consequences.
Even if the Nuggets luck out and are able to escape a Murray suspension, the franchise will need the guard to stop these antics and play a lot better if they're going to get back into this series.