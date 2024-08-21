Jerry Jones irresponsible Trey Lance choice screws over more than just Cooper Rush
While he might not be inked long-term, the Dallas Cowboys have their quarterback for the 2024 season, with Dak Prescott set to start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. They might be set in that regard, but one of the big questions many fans were wondering in the preseason was who'd be Dallas' QB2.
Owner and general Jerry Jones did not say outright that Trey Lance would be the team's primary backup, but he did say he was going to be on their 53-man roster when the regular season begins. That decision will likely screw over Cooper Rush, the player Lance was competing with for the QB2 spot, but Rush isn't the only one impacted by what could be another irresponsible Jerry Jones call.
Jerry Jones' decision screws over more than just Cooper Rush
Jones seems to have made this decision for reasons other than the play on the field. First, the Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick just last year to acquire Lance, a former first-round pick in his own right. It'd be a bad look if they let him go. Second, the Cowboys would be stuck paying a $5.3 million cap hit for a player not even on their roster. It would be a bad look for Jones to give up on Lance so quickly when there's also a fairly sizable cap penalty.
Jones making this decision himself says a lot about Mike McCarthy's standing in this organization. Shouldn't this decision be his call? Why is the owner announcing it before Dallas even plays its third preseason game? What if McCarthy wants Rush to be the team's QB2?
In his defense, Lance has played well this preseason, completing over 62 percent of his passes for 339 yards and a touchdown while chipping in 78 yards on the ground. His prowess as a dual threat has been noticeable. Still, though, something about the owner taking complete control over this roster decision feels like it says a lot about McCarthy's standing in the organization.
McCarthy being unable to make a call of this magnitude makes him feel even more like a lame-duck head coach. He's back in Dallas for another year, and could be around longer if things go well. If their season features another early exit that could be what ends his tenure there. Jones isn't going to fire himself.