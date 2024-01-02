Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan gets first CFP win over Alabama
Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their first CFP National Championship Game after a Rose Bowl win over Alabama. Here's everything the head coach had to say.
By Scott Rogust
The Michigan Wolverines have not had the greatest of luck when they were entered into the College Football Playoff. In the 2021 season, the team was blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs 34-11 in the Orange Bowl. Then last season, the Wolverines were stunned by the TCU Horned Frogs in a 51-45 loss in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan has never made it past the CFP Semifinals. That was until New Year's Day 2024.
In Pasadena, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines continued their undefeated season and emerged as the winners of the Rose Bowl, picking up a 27-20 overtime victory over the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Wolverines overcame a 20-13 deficit and forced overtime on a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy to wide receiver Roman Wilson. Running back Blake Corum gave Michigan the lead in overtime with a 17-yard touchdown run while Michigan's defense stuffed Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-goal to secure the victory.
With this, Michigan is competing in the CFP National Championship Game for the first time ever.
After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke on the broadcast, albeit briefly, so he could give the spotlight to his star players.
Immediately after the game in the first postgame interview, ESPN's Holly Rowe asked Harbaugh to describe the bond on the team that picked up the huge win over Alabama.
"We're so together, so connected, and we were going to overcome anything that was inside this stadium," said Harbaugh, before handing things over to Corum for the rest of the interview.
Harbaugh kept his comments brief after he was presented with the Leishman Trophy after the Rose Bowl win before handing things off to McCarthy and defensive lineman Mason Graham.
During the press conference, Harbaugh praised Alabama, the players, coaching staff, and fanbase, while calling the Rose Bowl an "epic game."
"Glorious, that was glorious," said Harbaugh. "That was a tremendous football game, congratulations Alabama on a terrific game and their great players and coaching staff and their fans. That was an epic game, and glorious, is how I feel. That was a tremendous win."
Harbaugh had hefty praise for McCarthy, whom he called "the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan - college football history." While saying he does have a ways to go to get to the level Michigan alum Tom Brady got to at the NFL level, Harbaugh said no one has had a better career at the university than McCarthy. The quote comes courtesy of Action Network's Brett McMurphy.
In the game, McCarthy had some incredible plays. Whether that was his huge second-quarter pass to Wilson while getting hit or the aforementioned game-tying touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. McCarthy completed 17-of-27 pass attempts for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Harbaugh and the Wolverines now await the winners of the Sugar Bowl between the No. 2 Washington Huskies and No. 3 Texas Longhorns. From there, they will head to Houston for the big CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8. Harbaugh will look to bring Michigan its first national title since 1997.