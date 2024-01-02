Chris Fowler delivers epic call for Michigan's fourth-down stand to beat Alabama
It is the biggest win in Michigan's College Football Playoff history, and it came against the top dog of the SEC in Alabama. ESPN analyst Chris Fowler delivered with an iconic call of an instantly legendary moment for the Wolverines.
Michigan scored easily on the first possession of overtime. That left the Crimson Tide with the chance to answer and force a second extra frame in the Rose Bowl. Facing a fourth-and-goal with the game on the line, though, it was a score-or-go-home moment for Alabama.
That's when Fowler lost his mind as the Wolverines blew up the line of scrimmage to stop the Crimson Tide and secure the 27-20 overtime victory. Now, the Big Ten and Rose Bowl champions will head to Houston for a shot at a national championship after a tumultuous season.
With this memorable goal-line stand, the Wolverines are 14-0 heading into the CFP National Championship Game where they will take on either the No. 2 ranked Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 or the No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns of the Big 12.
Chris Fowler delivers epic call of Michigan game-winning fourth-down stand
Heading into the Rose Bowl, it seemed as if, despite the rankings, No. 4 Alabama was gaining more steam than No. 1 Michigan. That had a lot to do with the sign-stealing allegations that have resulted in a still ongoing investigation and constant criticism of the Wolverines.
Anyone who has criticized Michigan along this run, however, can simply eat their words now. Under intense scrutiny, Jim Harbaugh's team earned a signature victory as program legend Blake Corum came up clutch yet again, this time with a two-touchdown performance. JJ McCarthy, though not perfect, also added to his Michigan legacy, even with the Wolverines special teams all but trying to hand the game to Alabama.
But it will not be the Crimson Tide in Houston. Harbaugh, Corum, McCarthy and the entirety of this Michigan team will now try to cement their legacy with one more win in Houston. And Chris Fowler's call was the perfect runway to lead the Wolverines into the final stage of the CFP.