Michigan thwarts Nick Saban, Alabama for Harbaugh’s first CFP win: Best memes, tweets
The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines are headed to the CFP National Championship Game after beating the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in the Rose Bowl.
By Scott Rogust
The Michigan Wolverines faithful have dreamed of this moment ever since the university brought in former quarterback Jim Harbaugh to be their head coach. It did take a while and numerous bowl game losses before the Wolverines could get to this moment -- one of two teams set to compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
On New Year's Day, No. 1 Michigan defeated No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in overtime to win the Rose Bowl and clinch their spot in the CFP National Championship Game.
The team overcame a late 20-13 deficit to force overtime after two clutch passes from quarterback J.J. McCarthy to wide receiver Roman Wilson, including a four-yard touchdown pass. On the opening possession of overtime, the Wolverines took a 27-20 lead on a monstrous 17-yard touchdown run by star running back Blake Corum. All they needed to do was stop Alabama from reaching the end zone to win the game.
On fourth and goal, Alabama head coach Nick Saban dialed up a quarterback draw up the middle with Jalen Milroe despite being three yards out of the end zone. Michigan's defensive line stuffed Milroe to force the turnover on downs and clinch the victory.
Next stop for the Wolverines is NRG Stadium in Houston, where they will face the winner of the No. 2 Washington Huskies and No. 3 Texas Longhorns Sugar Bowl matchup in the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 8.
Social media reacts to Michigan's, Jim Harbaugh's big Rose Bowl win over Alabama
Let's take a look at some of the reactions on social media after Michigan and Harbaugh picked up a signature win.
The win did not come easy for the Wolverines, despite how dominant they have been throughout the season. Primarily, special teams haunted Michigan in the game. There was the muffed punt at the start of the game by Semaj Morgan, setting Alabama up at Michigan's 44-yard line and leading to a 34-yard touchdown run by Jase McClellan. Then, there was the other muffed punt at the end of regulation by Jake Thaw, which pinned Michigan on their one-yard line and prevented the Wolverines from trying to get some points before overtime.
But, it was Michigan's defense that stepped up and made life miserable for Milroe and the Crimson Tide offensive line. The Wolverines sacked Milroe six times, five of which took place in the first half. That, and the defense held the Crimson Tide to 288 yards of offense and a 3-for-13 third down conversion rate.
Harbaugh has only had one bowl game win during his tenure at Michigan, and that was in 2015, his first year when the team beat Florida 41-7 in the Citrus Bowl. Since then, the team had gone 0-6 in bowl games, two of those losses being in the CFP Semifinals the previous two years.
Now, the Wolverines will compete for the CFP National Championship on Jan. 8 for a chance to win the program's first title since 1997.