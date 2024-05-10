Jimmy Butler says he wants to finish his basketball career in Brazil
By Curt Bishop
Jimmy Butler was out for the playoffs this year recovering from a knee injury, which put the Miami Heat at a major disadvantage against the Boston Celtics. Boston beat the Heat in five games, as Miami didn't stand much of a chance without Butler.
The veteran small forward is entering the latter stages of his career and even said last year that the Miami Heat jersey would be the last one he wore as an NBA player.
However, while his NBA career may be winding down, he isn't about to give up basketball for good. In fact, he wants to play in Brazil when his contract in Miami expires.
"I mean, yeah. In the NBA? For sure," Butler said when asked about remaining with the Heat for the rest of his career. "But then after that, I really do want to play for Flamengo. I tell everybody, I'm half-Brazilian."
Jimmy Butler wants to play in Brazil after Heat
Clearly, Butler has more goals he wants to accomplish and has a plan in place to get the job done. But he's taking an unexpected turn.
Playing in Brazil should be fun for Butler, who is well traveled as an NBA veteran, having played with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Heat.
Butler has spent a lot of time in Brazil over the past few years watching Neymar and has essentially found a home away from home. He does still relish being a part of the Heat, however, even in the midst of trade rumors.
"I feel at home man. I really care about the city, I really care about the people in this city," Butler said. "Miami has embraced me. They've wanted me to bring them something they haven't done since LeBron, D-Wade, and C-Bosh. And I want to do that. So as soon as I get this knee back right, I'm right back on they ass and everybody know it."
The Heat reached the NBA Finals last year, even beating the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games.
Butler hopes to be back in full force next year, but also is clearly interested in spending time in Brazil when his playing career is over. It'll be interesting to see how he performs overseas.