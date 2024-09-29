JJ McCarthy adds to Packers embarrassment with Instagram savagery from his couch
By Mark Powell
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold put on a clinic Sunday during the first half against the rival Green Bay Packers, officially adding to what's already been an impressive first quarter of the season. Darnold was considered a reclamation project when he signed in Minnesota, and a likely bridge quarterback to rookie JJ McCarthy. Yet, if Darnold keeps playing like this, who knows what the Vikings will do? It's a good problem to have for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
McCarthy performed well in his brief preseason action, but suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in training camp. Before there could be any preseason chatter about McCarthy supplanting Darnold on the depth chart, his season ended.
The Michigan product has been the ultimate teammate since his injury diagnosis, cheering on Darnold all the while knowing he'll get a chance to compete for the job in 2025. On Sunday during the Vikings first-half blowout of the Packers, McCarthy had some fun at Green Bay's expense following another Darnold touchdown pass.
JJ McCarthy has a ton of fun at Packers expense on social media
The two players featured are wide receivers Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson. While Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL and a household name, Addison return just in time to face Green Bay. Addison won the Biletnikoff at Pitt for a reason, and it wasn't Kenny Pickett.
With these two back in action as primary weapons for Darnold, the Vikings offense features one of the best skill-position groups in the NFL, especially when including running back Aaron Jones. Jones formerly played for the Green Bay Packers, and much was made this week about his return to Lambeau Field after signing with the rival Vikings. In preparing for Jones, the Packers faithful did themselves a disservice if they didn't read up on the Minnesota air attack.
As for McCarthy, he remains close with Jefferson off the field. McCarthy's locker is right next to Jefferson's at the Vikings facility, something the star wideout noticed early on as an opportunity for both players.
"I guess they put his locker next to me for us to chop it up, to connect with one another, and to allow for our chemistry to grow more and more. And I guess for me to guide him. I'm the vet, the captain, and the leader of my team, so I'm really taking him under my wing to show him how to be a professional and how to be about his work," Jefferson told Mirror Sport.
As McCarthy cheers on his teammates from home, Darnold, Jefferson and Addison have no problem running up the score for him.