John Calipari's Arkansas take can only be interpreted as shot at Kentucky
John Calipari was introduced as Arkansas head coach on Wednesday night, and his take on the Razorbacks job was...something.
By Mark Powell
John Calipari was introduced as head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night. As Kentucky searches for his replacement, the program received a bit of bulletin-board material thanks to their former head coach.
Arkansas is an intriguing job, but let's not get it twisted -- they are not Kentucky, and definitely not considered a blue blood. In fact, only a few programs fit that mold. Kentucky is one of them, which is why they are a rumored landing spot for Baylor head coach Scott Drew and several others. When Kentucky calls, rival head coaches answer.
Calipari left at the right time. In doing so, he voided a buyout clause that would have cost the program $33 million. In a sense he did Kentucky a huge favor. Calipari leaving the Wildcats for Arkansas was a win-win-win scenario. Calipari gets a fresh start. Arkansas landed one of the best recruiters in college basketball who will energize the program. Kentucky can start from scratch with (likely) one of the top head coaches in college basketball at the helm.
John Calipari thinks Arkansas is a blue blood, which couldn't be further from the truth
Arkansas is a basketball-crazed state. However, they are also a football school until proven otherwise. Sam Pittman would like a word with Calipari should he suggest the opposite, which was a point of contention in Lexington.
Calipari had a lot to say at his press conference on Wednesday, and for the most part was complimentary of his situation at Kentucky. However, one line is sure to draw the ire of Big Blue Nation.
"Kentucky is the bluest of blue. There are only a few schools like that and Arkansas is one of them," Calipari said.
Uh, hard pass. Arkansas is a top-25 program in terms of winning percentage, and have made six Final Fours. The Razorbacks have one National Championship to their name, which they won in 1994. They are also a top-20 program in Tournaments reached and March Madness games won. That is nothing to sneeze at.
However, Kentucky ranks far ahead of them all-time. Kentucky is the only school to feature five National Championship-winning coaches. They were the first program to reach the 1,000 and 2,000-win pleateaus. Despite some recent struggles in the tournament, Kentucky is in a league of its own.
Calipari knows this. While we admire his honest attempt to bring the hype train with him to Fayetteville, leaving Lexington for Arkansas is a downgrade for now.