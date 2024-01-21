Jordan Love assigns himself offseason homework to get Packers further next year
Packers star quarterback Jordan Love can be one of the best in the NFL, and he already knows what he wants to improve.
The Green Bay Packers have found their franchise quarterback, and it's exactly who they hoped it would be. They raised some eyebrows and ruffled Aaron Rodgers when they drafted Love with a first-round pick instead of adding more wide receiver help, but after taking their lumps and watching Love get criticized by his own fans, the move is clearly paying dividends now.
Although Green Bay were ousted from the playoffs in the divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers in heartbreaking fashion, the Packers did well to get to the postseason and dominate Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.
However, there is much work to be done, including Green Bay's man of the hour Love, who sputtered at the end of the game, allowing San Francisco and Brock Purdy the avenue to get back in it and steal a victory from the Pack.
Jordan Love wants to be more clutch for the Packers
Speaking to reporters after the game, Love said that he wants to focus on getting better in "critical situations" to help the Packers win games and really hammer home two-minute drills this offseason, in addition to his usual tape study to refine weaknesses.
Those are wonderful goals for Love to have in mind. His ability to break down his weaknesses, be honest, and constantly look for ways to improve are refreshing and so important for him to have in order to be truly successful at the elite level in the future. Love, as Packers fans can clearly see, has a world of potential and the ability to be one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL if he keeps up his trajectory.
The Packers should work hard to surround him with a couple of more reliable receivers, but Love's destiny is truly in his own hands. At this level, the most important thing for the Packers QB is to find ways to improve to help his team win games in crunch time when it is all on the line against the best teams in the NFL. That will help Love put himself and, by extension, his team over the top in 2024.