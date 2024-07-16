Sure sounds like Jose Altuve is dodging boos from Rangers fans at the All-Star Game
By Curt Bishop
Jose Altuve recently decided not to take part in the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, despite being an elected starter. This is the third time in his career that the Houston Astros star has chosen to skip the All-Star Game, and second after being elected as a starter.
However, it is interesting to note that Altuve has not appeared in an All-Star Game since all the way back in 2018. This was well before people knew anything about the Astros sign-stealing scandal that led them to the World Series the previous year.
Altuve's reasons for previously backing out were related to his health. But as Ken Rosenthal explained in The Athletic, there might be a deeper reason as to why Altuve is skipping this year's game.
Why is Jose Altuve skipping the All-Star Game?
Due to the sign stealing scandal, the Astros are often booed wherever they go, and Altuve often takes the brunt of it for being the best player on that team. Altuve has dealt with certain physical ailments as Rosenthal explained. He was hit on the hand with a fastball on July 5, and that hand is still bruised.
But it's interesting to note that each time Altuve was dealing with physical ailments and chose to not participate in the All-Star Game, he was not placed on the injured list, and this will make fans wonder if he is ultimately skipping the All-Star Game out of fear of receiving heat from fans.
It's always possible that this is the case, and it would make sense. But Altuve won't even be in attendance, despite receiving 55 percent of the vote for the starting second base spot on the American League's roster. One has to wonder what's keeping Altuve away from the big game.
The Astros have felt the wrath of opposing fanbases for years since the sign-stealing scandal came to light. Arlington is one of the many places they have felt it, as division rivals of the Texas Rangers. The Astros players in attendance are sure to receive some boos from the fans in Arlington, and that might have been the case even without the scandal.
But Altuve's absence is a little bit suspicious, and it raises questions about whether or not he's skipping due to the scandal. Even though he was voted in as a starter, opposing fanbases haven't forgotten about what the Astros did to capture their title in 2017.