Rave Justin Fields reviews from Steelers camp sound a lot like Kenny Pickett
By Lior Lampert
Momentum is gaining for Justin Fields to win the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers over Russell Wilson.
Reports out of training camp continue to hype Fields up, who is seemingly gaining the trust and respect of his teammates in the process.
However, it's important to remember that Pittsburgh only began practicing in pads less than a week ago. So, we must take what we hear with a grain of salt -- for the time being.
But perhaps the most crucial reason Steeler Nation should tread lightly amid the Fields buzz is because they've been in this position before.
Former Steeler Kenny Pickett, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, was known for tearing it up in camp and during the preseason in Pittsburgh. Ultimately, that didn't amount to much, considering it didn't translate to regular-season and playoff success for the 2022 first-round pick.
Rave Justin Fields reviews from Steelers camp are reminiscent of Kenny Pickett
Across six preseason games with the Steelers, Pickett threw one fewer passing touchdown than he did in 12 starts for Pittsburgh in 2023. Yikes.
Pickett posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) last preseason in Pittsburgh, completing 13 of his 15 attempts for 199 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. But once the exhibition games concluded and he faced first-team units, it was a tale of two stories. So, we urge Steelers fans to keep that in mind with Fields.
Moreover, similarly to Pickett, Fields has also fared well in the preseason throughout his career. Nonetheless, that has not carried over into the NFL's 17-game campaign for the ex-Chicago Bear, prompting his departure from the team in March.
Rather than picking up Fields' fifth-year option for 2025, the Bears moved off the 25-year-old entirely. Chicago traded him to Pittsburgh in exchange for lowly draft capital (a conditional sixth-round pick). The move paved the way for this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, Caleb Williams, to become the new face of the Windy City.
The glowing reviews from Steelers camp regarding Fields could be more about Wilson no longer being the nine-time Pro Bowler he once was. Regardless, the former has taken advantage of his additional reps while the latter is recovering from a calf injury.