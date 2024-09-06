Kadarius Toney continues search for new team with visit in AFC North
The Kansas City Chiefs made the decision to part with Kadarius Toney after parts of two up-and-down seasons. Toney flashed some of his potential at times, particularly in Super Bowl LVII, but for the most part, was inconsistent as a receiver and had a difficult time staying on the field.
The Chiefs made the decision to release Toney, a receiver with a lot of talent, in large part because their wide receiver room is as deep as it has been in years. Additions of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Xavier Worthy to an offense already consisting of solid pass catchers like Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Justin Watson made Toney expendable.
His talent could reign supreme when it comes to finding his next NFL team, but it's hard to ignore his faults as a player and his injury concerns. That's why, over a week after he was released, Toney is still looking for work.
Fortunately, with him being a former first-round pick and having talent, Toney will generate interest even if he doesn't sign immediately. The Seattle Seahawks showed interest soon after he was cut, and now the Cleveland Browns reportedly showed interest as well, bringing him in for a visit according to Field Yates of ESPN.
Kadarius Toney hopes to find new home with Browns
The Browns make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Toney. Outside of their No. 1 receiver, Amari Cooper, things look very shaky in their receiver room, and the Browns have given several second chances in the recent past.
The Browns just traded for Jerry Jeudy, a former first-round pick, this offseason, bringing him in to be their WR2. Jeudy showed some flashes in Denver but never had a single 1,000-yard season.
Last season, the Browns acquired Elijah Moore, a former second-round pick who never showed much with the New York Jets and had his best season in Cleveland. Moore appears to be a decent WR3.
Behind Jeudy and Moore, there isn't much at all to get excited about, giving Toney a prime opportunity to carve out a role for himself in Cleveland.
The downgrade from Patrick Mahomes to Deshaun Watson would be a brutal one for Toney to have to overcome, but he might have as good of a chance to get touches in Cleveland as he would elsewhere making it an intriguing fit. It'll be interesting to see if the Browns choose to sign him.