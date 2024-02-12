Kadarius Toney trade regrade: Who won between Chiefs, Giants after WR's Super Bowl scratch
Kadarius Toney was a healthy scratch for Super Bowl 58. Let's look back and hand out new grades to the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants for their 2022 trade.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are competing in Super Bowl 58, looking to win their fourth Lombardi Trophy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and their stellar defense are looking to solidify their status as the NFL's next dyansty. That comes with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11. But there is one player who won't be on the field to help the team.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was listed as a healthy scratch for Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, meaning that he won't be suited up in uniform. This continues Toney's inactive streak, in which he hasn't played since the team's Week 15 win over the New England Patriots.
Toney was the subject of Chiefs fans' displeasure due to numerous crucial drops and a crucial offsides blunder in Week 14 that wiped out a potential game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. This comes one year after Toney helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 after a long punt return.
With Toney seemingly on the outs in Kansas City, let's regrade the trade between the Chiefs and New York Giants in 2022.
Kadarius Toney trade regrade: Who won trade between Chiefs, Cowboys
Let's begin by looking at the trade itself during the 2022 season between the Chiefs and Giants.
The Chiefs, looking to bolster their wide receiver corps months after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, decided to take a chance on the 2021 first-round pick. The Giants, led by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, opted to move on from Toney, due in part to a multitude of injuries he suffered in just over a year with the team. Thus, a trade was agreed upon, as the Chiefs valued Toney's speed.
Chiefs trade regrade: D-
Much like the Giants, the Chiefs saw one good game out of Toney, and it just so happened to be in Super Bowl 57. With Kansas City up 28-27, Toney returned a punt 65-yards to set them up at Philadelphia's five-yard line. Three plays later, the Chiefs took a 35-27 lead after a four-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Skyy Moore.
Toney had dealt with injuries before Super Bowl 57, and Chiefs fans were understandably hyped about what Toney could bring in his first full season with the team in 2023. That never transpired.
In the Chiefs' season-opener against the Detroit Lions, Toney had two drops when targeted by Mahomes. One of those drops landed in the hands of rookie safety Brian Branch, who returned it for a touchdown. This really set the tone for the season Toney was about to have with the Chiefs.
Then in Week 14, Toney seemingly caught an insane lateral pass from Kelce for a game-winning touchdown against the Bills. But the play was wiped out after officials determined that Toney was incredibly offsides past the line of scrimmage ahead of the snap. The Bills won 20-17, which led to a visceral response from the Chiefs over the officiating.
Finally, against the Patriots in Week 15, Toney had another drop that resulted in an interception. This was the last time that Toney took the field for the Chiefs this season.
Overall, Toney caught 27-of-37 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown, while running for 31 yards on 11 carries.
With Toney a healthy scratch, this may very well be the end of his tenure with the Chiefs. Toney helped the Chiefs bring home their third Super Bowl title, but didn't bring much after that. Toney declared at Super Bowl Media Day that he is still a No. 1 wide receiver "if he gets the ball more." Well, that opportunity might come with another team A disaster of a trade for the Chiefs, overall.
Giants trade regrade: C
The Giants took a chance on Toney in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft after trading down with the Chicago Bears, who moved up to select quarterback Justin Fields. This was the Dave Gettleman/Joe Judge regime, which disbanded after the 2021 season. Judge was fired, while Gettleman "retired." With Daboll in charge as head coach, Toney took a step back on the depth chart after dealing with injuries again, and was traded.
New York made good use out of their third-round pick they received from the Chiefs. They used it to finalize a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for tight end Darren Waller. This move was made to help the offense take another step in the positive direction after the team made the playoffs and picked up a Wild Card Round win over the Minnesota Vikings. As for the sixth-round pick they received from the Chiefs, the Giants used it on Old Dominion cornerback Tre Hawkins III.
Waller, and the Giants offense as a whole, didn't make much of an impact as they did the year prior. That's due to the injuries across the offensive line, at quarterback between Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, and Waller himself. Waller was limited to just 12 games due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 8.
The tight end caught 52-of-72 targets for 552 yards and one touchdown in his first season with the Giants. Not exactly the ideal start that New York fans were hoping for, but that goes with the theme of the 2023 season for the team.
As for Hawkins, he played in all 17 games for the Giants, recording 26 tackles and eight assisted tackles, while allowing 21 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 26 targets, per Pro Football Focus.
It's a bit early to make a determination of the Giants' grade, as opposed to the Chiefs. But as of now, the Giants get a C grade.