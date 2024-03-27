Kansas City Chiefs 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft after L'Jarius Sneed trade, early free agency
Do the Kansas City Chiefs get aggressive to replace L'Jarius Sneed, or let the 2024 NFL Draft come to them?
In all likelihood, the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done spending in free agency. However, the two big items on the Super Bowl champions' offseason checklist have been completed. First, the team was able to lock up all-world defensive tackle Chris Jones to a monster five-year, $158.75 million contract with $95 million guaranteed. But they weren't done, then trading franchise-tagged cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a seventh-round pick swap in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Outside of that, though, we've seen Chiefs general manager Brett Veach do other solid work. Perhaps most notably, the team brought in the speedy Marquise Brown to bolster a lackluster receiving corps.
There are still some holes on this roster, though, and after the Sneed trade, the Chiefs still have north of $25 million in cap space to potentially add more veterans that could help the cause of trying to three-peat as champions. But they also have the 2024 draft to do that.
So in the wake of the Sneed trade, how will the Chiefs attack the draft? We have our ideas with this Chiefs 7-round mock draft after the early parts of the 2024 offseason.
Chiefs 7-round mock draft, Round 1: Mahomes gets more help
Round 1, Pick 32: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Getting Marquise Brown is a massive win for the Chiefs as he not only immediately provide reinforcements for the weakest top-to-bottom position group on the roster, but he also pairs perfectly with the one reliable receiver already in the building, 2023 second-round pick Rashee Rice. But Kansas City shouldn't stop there as they bolster the receiving corps.
Instead, they should look to the Texas Longhorns. No, it's not for the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record-setter Xavier Worthy. It's his teammate, Adonai Mitchell, who could be an opportunity for the Chiefs to strike gold and build a truly complete receiviing corps in one offseason.
Mitchell, who transferred to Texas from the Georgia Bulldogs prior to the 2023 season, has some truly wow moments on tape. His movement skills breaking off his routes and after the catch at 6-foot-4, 196 pounds are freakish, as are his athletic traits. There's a reason some have compared his film to that of current Cowboys star Ceedee Lamb.
The biggest shortcoming with Mitchell, though, was his inconsistency. You could see him take plays off and, on the whole, his production was nowhere close to the top receivers in the 2024 draft class. But the potential is obvious and immense. And if any team could mine the best version of Mitchell's career from his traits, it's Andy Reid and the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes feeding the pass-catcher.
Chiefs 7-round mock draft, Rounds 2-3: Trading back, replacing Sneed
Round 3, Pick 68 (via NE): Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
Sitting at No. 64, the last pick of the second round, there is some value to be had by training back, especially depending how the board falls. So Kansas City falls back and picks up an extra fifth-round pick (an early one at that) from the Patriots to move back four spots. And at No. 68, they then take Renardo Green out of Florida State.
Green garnered a ton of experience with the Seminoles and, despite the shaky overall performance on that side of the ball for FSU. Where he thrived, though, was in man coverage, an absolute lockdown player with good athleticism but even better instincts in that role. That could play extremely well under Steve Spagnuolo and, even if he's not an outright replacement for Sneed, it bolsters the secondary group after the loss of such a crucial player.
Round 3, Pick 95: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
The Chiefs retaining Chris Jones means that the interior of the defensive line isn't a big need at all. At the same time, if the opportunity presents itself to take a player like Michael Hall Jr. at the end of the third round to pair with Jones and Derrick Nnadi, then it would be wise for Kansas City to take that opportunity.
Hall is a pass-rusher by trade but, at 280 pounds, offers a bit of inside-out situational versatility. He won't be for every team, but for Spags and the way he likes to rotate up front (and really throughout the defense), the Ohio State product has the potential to be a situational chess piece right away for the Chiefs defensive line.
Chiefs 7-round mock draft, Rounds 4-7: Depth and high-upside fliers
Round 4, Pick 131: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
Yes, Kansas City still has Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquil in the fold at linebacker. But the simple truth is that they will still feel the loss of Willie Gay Jr. in free agency. That's something UNC's Cedric Gray can help with.
While far from a traditional linebacker, the athletic Tar Heel thrived as a pass-rushing blitzer and at times in coverage. Much like with Hall on the D-line, he can be a rotational and depth piece that will play a role in sub-packages, likely seeing the field early on special teams and as a blitzer on defense.
Round 5, Pick 137 (via NE): Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
For as good as Isiah Pacheco has been, the Chiefs running back room still needs a bit more juice. Isaac Guerendo absolutely tore up the NFL Combine with arguably the best athletic testing overall of any running back, and he comes in with the perfect skill set. He can be that third-down pass-catching back for the Kansas City offense and help spell Pacheco or offer different looks for the offense with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon likely gone.
Round 5, Pick 159: Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
My expectation remains that the Chiefs will find some offensive tackle depth still in free agency, which is why they don't look to the position until the fifth round here. Javon Foster has some upside with some great work in his career at Missouri, but he's still a project with his technique and some size questions.
At worst, Foster has the body of work in college to come in and compete with the likes of Wanya Morris and Lucas Niang if KC doesn't make another addition.
Round 5, Pick 173: Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn
Bryan Cook and Justin Reid are currently slotted in as the Chiefs starting safeties, but the depth could be upgraded -- and there's a non-zero chance Reid could be a cap casualty depending on how things transpire. So adding a player like Jaylin Simpson could make some sense. The Auburn product isn't much of a tackler right now, but displays plus coverage ability. Putting him in on obvious passing situations and perhaps into some nickel usage in the slot could fortify Spags' defense further.
Round 7, Pick 221: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
Another receiver, because the Chiefs could use it, frankly. Dominic Lovett didn't put up big numbers for the Bulldogs in college this past season, but he was a consistent man coverage beater and an underrated route runner. Though he's not a world-beater, he has the IQ and tools to compete for a roster spot this season given the lack of reliable depth in the receiving corps right now, even with the Brown and Mitchell additions.