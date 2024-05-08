The best and worst Rashee Rice replacements Chiefs could consider after latest legal troubles
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is again in hot water over an alleged assault of a man in a Dallas nightclub. The Dallas Morning News was the first to report the altercation.
It should be noted that charges have not been filed against Rice in regards to the assault just yet, though a man was taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries, including swelling on one side of his face," per ESPN.
This is the second time Rice has been under some sort of investigation this offseason, as he was arrested in March for his role in a seven-care pileup. Seven people were injured as a result of Rice's alleged act, and as a result he is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. Rice was reportedly going 119 MPH on the highway in Dallas when the crash occurred.
Rice really came through for the Chiefs when they needed him on the field this season, as Kansas City lacked a true threat on the outside. The SMU product emerged as Patrick Mahomes favorite target not named Travis Kelce, and was set to have a big sophomore season. Instead, he could face suspension from the NFL and must answer for his crimes, leaving the Chiefs in a pickle.
Chiefs should avoid replacing Rashee Rice with a familiar face
Kansas City could be tempted to bring in a replacement for Rice who's already familiar with the system. However, as tempting as those options may be, they've also proven ineffective at this point in their careers.
Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are still free agents. Hardman provided the Chiefs with an offseason headache when he basically alleged tampering dating back to the franchise's decision to re-acquire him from the New York Jets at last season's trade deadline. Why make that mistake again, albeit under different circumstances?
Valdes-Scantling is a capable deep threat, but he's getting up there in wide receiver years. Plus, he's already been replaced courtesy of Xavier Worthy, who KC selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Adding a player like MVS will take some of Worthy's playing time and frankly won't help the Chiefs replace Rice in the intermediate passing game.
Chiefs should target a former rival to replace Rashee Rice
While it's unclear if Rice is in for significant jail time, you can bet he'll be suspended by Roger Goodell. The safe bet is at least four games, as the league has had its fair share of dangerous driving incidents over the last couple of years. Rice will not get off easy.
A possible fix for the Chiefs would be to sign former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is still on the free agent market. Renfrow has taken a step back in recent years, but much of that can be blamed on subpar quarterback play. When Derek Carr was still in Vegas, Renfrow was an elite slot receiver and thrived in the short-to-intermediate passing game.
With the Chiefs, he could help take some of the pressure off Kelce in that department, while Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown stretch the field. Mahomes is the best quarterback Renfrow will have ever played with, and should unlock his strengths if the Chiefs pull the trigger.